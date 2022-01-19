

















































 
























Immigration extends ban on vacation leaves for NAIA staff until Jan 31
 


Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 3:13pm





 
Immigration extends ban on vacation leaves for NAIA staff until Jan 31
Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's Terminal 2 wait at the Departure Area after several domestic flights were canceled on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is extending its ban on Ninoy Aquino International Airport staff taking vacation leaves until January 31, from the initial end of January 15.


The extension on the prohibition is to “maximize its personnel assigned at the premier port” amid the surge in COVID-19 cases among staff, the bureau said in a statement.



The ban on filing of vacation leaves started on December 16 and was supposed to end on January 15. BI imposed it to ensure that they have enough manpower during the expected increase of passengers during the holiday season.


The bureau however was among agencies experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 infections among personnel, and staff also have to go on quarantine for exposure to confirmed cases.


BI Ports Operations Division chief Carlos Capulong the ban on the filing of vacation leaves will ensure that airport operations remain unhampered.


“No application for leave during this period will be entertained or approved and all filed leaves are hereby cancelled to ensure that we have enough personnel to service the traveling public,” Capulong said.


BI said that as of January 17, 138 BI-POD personnel tested positive for COVID-19, while 129 other staff are on quarantine, pending their test results. The 99 other personnel that tested negative have already returned to work, it added.


Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente last week reduced the on-site work capacity of the bureau to 30% due to the rising infections in their office. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









