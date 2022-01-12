

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
COVID-19 cases also rising in 4 regions outside Metro Manila
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 12:08pm





 
COVID-19 cases also rising in 4 regions outside Metro Manila
Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's Terminal 2 wait at the Departure Area after several domestic flights were canceled on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Wednesday it has observed spikes in coronavirus infections in regions outside Metro Manila as it urged local governments to accelerate vaccination.


Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley are seeing increase in cases, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said.



"That is why I call upon the regional directors of DOH, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the local government units in these areas to ramp up more aggressively the vaccination of their citizens," he said in the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.


Authorities are struggling to contain a steep rise in infections, which is spurred by increased mobility during the holiday season and the presence of the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant.


The DOH on Tuesday registered 28,007 additional COVID-19 cases, lower than the record-high of 33,169 cases on Monday. Duque said it is premature to say the country has reached the peak of its COVID-19 surge after reporting a slight dip in its daily case tally. 


Most of the cases reported on Tuesday are results from tests conducted on Sunday when some laboratories are closed. 


"We might still be in the acceleration phase of our surge… We are doing our best to contain this at the soonest possible time," Duque said.


According to initial projections of the DOH, the surge in cases might peak by the end of January.


The Philippines has logged over three million COVID-19 infections since the pandemic started. Of the total, 181,016 are active cases.


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
OMICRON VARIANT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Supposed photos of 'secret meeting' between Robredo, former Comelec chief







Fact check: Supposed photos of 'secret meeting' between Robredo, former Comelec chief



By Franco Luna |
22 hours ago 


The vice president, the de facto leader of the opposition, has long been the target of disinformation by pro-administration...








Headlines
fbtw













For 3rd time, DILG chief gets COVID-19







For 3rd time, DILG chief gets COVID-19



By Romina Cabrera |
15 hours ago 


Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.








Headlines
fbtw













House panel OKs raps vs ex-DICT chief







House panel OKs raps vs ex-DICT chief



By Delon Porcalla |
15 hours ago 


A committee of the House of Representatives has recommended the filing of charges against former Department of Information...








Headlines
fbtw













Go wants faster hiring, deployment of HCWs




By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Sen. Bong Go urged the government to accelerate the hiring and deployment of medical personnel, especially in critical areas where many health care workers have also been hit by COVID-19.








Headlines
fbtw













More than 3 million COVID cases reported in Philippines since pandemic started







More than 3 million COVID cases reported in Philippines since pandemic started



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
22 hours ago 

 
The DOH reported 28,007 additional infections, raising the caseload to 3,026,473.








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Global fact checkers push for 'meaningful transparency' from YouTube as lies spread on platform







Global fact checkers push for 'meaningful transparency' from YouTube as lies spread on platform



By Nica Rhiana Hanopol |
 8 minutes ago 


"YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize...








Headlines
fbtw













Privacy commission sets meeting to clarify details on alleged Comelec hack







Privacy commission sets meeting to clarify details on alleged Comelec hack



2 hours ago 


The National Privacy Commission has set a clarificatory meeting between the Commission on Elections and the Manila Bulletin,...








Headlines
fbtw













'No vaccine, no ride' on public transport panned as impractical, violative of rights







'No vaccine, no ride' on public transport panned as impractical, violative of rights



By Franco Luna |
3 hours ago 


"Not allowing them in malls, that’s not essential. But commuting? That’s so essential," commuter rights advocate...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec excludes ex-MMDA spox Pialago's party-list from 2022 ballot







Comelec excludes ex-MMDA spox Pialago's party-list from 2022 ballot



3 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections has dropped Malasakit Movement Inc. from the final list of party-list candidates for the 2022...








Headlines
fbtw













Immigration reports 83 fugitive foreigners arrested in 2021







Immigration reports 83 fugitive foreigners arrested in 2021



5 hours ago 


The Bureau of Immigration nabbed 83 foreign fugitives in the country in 2021, posting a higher number than 55 recorded arrests...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 


























 











Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with