

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Think tank sees Robredo as more 'market-friendly' president than Marcos Jr.
 


Chenny Sañano - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 4:41pm





 
Think tank sees Robredo as more 'market-friendly' president than Marcos Jr.
Bongbong Marcos (left) and Vice President Leni Robredo (right)
Rouelle Umali / Maria Tan / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo will likely be a more "market-friendly" president than Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., a Japan-based think tank said in its monthly report.


In an article entitled "Philippines: No holiday cheer," Nomura Global Research said that Robredo is “likely seen” more qualified to oversee the post-pandemic recovery of the country, citing the presidential candidate’s strategic roadmap that focuses on vital sectors, such as health and education.


"Marcos Jr., in our view, will likely be regarded as less market-friendly than Robredo, particularly when it comes to experience at the national level and in articulating a strategy for the country to recover from the pandemic," the report, which was written by ASEAN economist Euben Paracuelles and analysts Rangga Cipta, Craig Chan, and Wee Choon Teo, read.


The group also believed that Marcos' possible victory might cast doubt on the 2022 elections.


"A Marcos victory will likely be viewed negatively owing to perceptions against him, in part because his candidacy is facing some petitions for disqualification on grounds of making false statements and a previous conviction of failing to file income tax returns," the report said.


Marcos is facing multiple disqualification cases in connection with a 1995 Quezon City Regional Trial Court’s conviction for his failure to file income tax returns for four years in the 1980s.


Almost perfect score for Robredo-Pangilinan


Nomura also gave the presidential and vice-presidential tandems scores based on five categories: Continuity/good governance, Infrastructure progress, Fiscal discipline, National experience, and Business friendliness.


Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan got a score of five in national experience and business friendliness categories. In terms of continuity/good governance, infrastructure progress, and fiscal discipline, the duo tallied four out of five points.


Meanwhile, Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte scored four in infrastructure progress and three in fiscal discipline and continuity/good governance.




 


However, the two were rated between one to zero based on national experience, and zero in business friendliness.


"Political uncertainty will also likely grow, considering Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s large poll lead over VP Leni Robredo. This will likely weigh on local market sentiment and presents a challenging environment for the Philippines’ net portfolio investment flows," the report added.


In the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from December 6 to 11, Marcos led the presidential poll with 53% saying they would vote for him if elections were held during the survey period. Robredo placed second with 20%.


Meanwhile, Duterte topped the vice presidential survey will 45%, followed by Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.


 










 









BONGBONG MARCOS
KIKO PANGILINAN
LENI ROBREDO
SARA DUTERTE

















Philstar









 















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Alert Level 3 in 5 provinces, 9 cities from January 9







Alert Level 3 in 5 provinces, 9 cities from January 9



By Alexis Romero |
9 hours ago 


More areas will be placed under the stricter Alert Level 3 from Sunday, January 9, as the Philippines contends with a rapidly...








Headlines
fbtw













IATF shortens quarantine period for fully-vaccinated health workers







IATF shortens quarantine period for fully-vaccinated health workers



8 hours ago 


The national pandemic task force has approved shortened quarantine period for fully vaccinated medical workers as the country...








Headlines
fbtw













Senate and House on lockdown until January 16







Senate and House on lockdown until January 16



8 hours ago 


The House of Representatives will remain on lockdown until next week amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and nearby...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s daughter did not skip quarantine







Fact check: Robredo’s daughter did not skip quarantine



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo’s daughters have been transparent about their experience travelling from the United States...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult service as COVID-19 cases rise







Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult service as COVID-19 cases rise



8 hours ago 


"That is the kind of effort that we need to face this surge," Robredo said, referring to volunteers who helped Bayanihan E-Konsulta...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest



 





Tourism department, NBI coordinating on list of 'quarantine breach' hotels







Tourism department, NBI coordinating on list of 'quarantine breach' hotels



By Rosette Adel |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Tourism on Thursday said that it has coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation on the list of...








Headlines
fbtw













21,819 new COVID-19 cases, highest since September 2021







21,819 new COVID-19 cases, highest since September 2021



2 hours ago 


The Department of Health on Friday logged 21,819 new COVID-19 infections — the highest single-day tally since September...








Headlines
fbtw













Gov't eyes vaccination of children aged 5-11 in February


 




Gov't eyes vaccination of children aged 5-11 in February



2 hours ago 


The Department of Health is eyeing to start vaccination of children five to 11 years old at the earliest in the first week...








Headlines
fbtw













Palace rejects rumors of lockdown, martial law over COVID-19 cases







Palace rejects rumors of lockdown, martial law over COVID-19 cases



2 hours ago 


"Hindi ito biro. We're dealing with a real threat that understandably concerns our people," Nograles said as he advised people...








Headlines
fbtw













Marcos isolated due to COVID-19 risk, skips Comelec conference on disqualification cases







Marcos isolated due to COVID-19 risk, skips Comelec conference on disqualification cases



By Kristine Joy Patag |
3 hours ago  


Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is in isolation following exposure to confirmed COVID-19...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with