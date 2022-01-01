

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
New COVID-19 cases projected to hit 4,000 on New Year's Day, peak may surpass Delta wave
 


Philstar.com
January 1, 2022 | 11:07am





 
New COVID-19 cases projected to hit 4,000 on New Year's Day, peak may surpass Delta wave
Filipino shoppers flock to Quiapo in Manila City on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to purchase round fruits and other goods in preparation for New Year's Day celebrations.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — Independent projections forecast that new COVID-19 cases may hit 4,000 on New Year’s Day while the peak of this new spike in infections, which is suspected to be driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, might surpass the Delta wave.


Guido David of the private think tank OCTA Research Group said on Twitter that the Philippines may log 4,000 new cases on Saturday, including 3,000 new infections in Metro Manila alone.





David said the positivity rate in Metro Manila jumped to 20.56% on December 30, while the reproduction number increased to 3.19 as of December 28.


The positivity rate measures how many people tested positive for the virus, while the reproduction number estimates how many people can get infected from one person.


“[Metro Manila] remained at moderate risk, but is likely to be classified as high risk by January 2, 2022,” Guido said.


Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team, meanwhile, projects that the peak of this new surge in cases might surpass the Delta wave which saw a peak of over 26,000 cases in September.


Rabajante said that the peak may be between 20,000 to 40,000 cases, which may happen sometime between mid-January to the third week of February.




Despite this, he said that hospitalization and deaths will not be as high as the Alpha or Delta waves.


“So do not be complacent, protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Rabajante said.


The Philippines is facing another spike in coronavirus infections which the government has attributed to laxer compliance to minimum public health standards such as mask wearing and the possibility of local transmission of the highly infectious Omicron variant. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
OMICRON VARIANT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Firecracker injuries climb to 30







Firecracker injuries climb to 30



 By Sheila Crisostomo |
12 hours ago 


Four more individuals got injured from fireworks ahead of the New Year celebrations, bringing the total to 30, data from the...








Headlines
fbtw













DOST, stakeholders seek FDA approval of VCO vs COVID-19







DOST, stakeholders seek FDA approval of VCO vs COVID-19



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
12 hours ago 


The Department of Science and Technology will work with the country’s foremost industry association of coconut processors...





 


Headlines
fbtw













Cusi-led PDP-Laban: Extend period to file candidacy, postpone printing of ballots







Cusi-led PDP-Laban: Extend period to file candidacy, postpone printing of ballots



20 hours ago 


Going by the poll body's schedule, the printing of ballots should start on January 12, 2022. 








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines ends another pandemic year with 2,961 new cases







Philippines ends another pandemic year with 2,961 new cases



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
19 hours ago 


The Department of Health reported Friday 2,961 new infections, raising the number of active cases to 14,233.








Headlines
fbtw













Arriving from abroad? What you need to validate your vaccination status







Arriving from abroad? What you need to validate your vaccination status



23 hours ago 


The Philippines will be recognizing vaccine certificates from the US, Canada and nine other countries for arrival quarantine...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









COVID-19 admissions in PGH nearly triple since Christmas







COVID-19 admissions in PGH nearly triple since Christmas



2 hours ago 


The number of people with COVID-19 who are admitted at the Philippine General Hospital has nearly tripled in the six days...








Headlines
fbtw













Odette death toll climbs to 405; 82 still missing







Odette death toll climbs to 405; 82 still missing



By Michael Punongbayan |
12 hours ago 


The total number of fatalities from Typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao has now reached 405 with at least 82 persons...








Headlines
fbtw













DBM: No significant budget items vetoed by Duterte







DBM: No significant budget items vetoed by Duterte



By Helen Flores |
12 hours ago 


President Duterte has not vetoed significant items in the 2022 national budget, according to Department of Budget and Management...








Headlines
fbtw













Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk







Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk



16 hours ago 


Metro Manila will go to the more strict Alert Level 3 from January 3 to January 15, 2022, the Palace said Friday evening...








Headlines
fbtw













30 firecracker injuries logged ahead of New Year festivities







30 firecracker injuries logged ahead of New Year festivities



19 hours ago 


According to the DOH, over a third of the cases occurred in Western Visayas.








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with