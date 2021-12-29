

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Duterte hopes NPA won’t stop relief efforts
 


Helen Flores, Miriam Desacada, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 29, 2021 | 12:00am





 
Duterte hopes NPA wonâ€™t stop relief efforts
“I hope that the NPAs will not really tinker with the government’s response,” Duterte said in Filipino and English in his pre-recorded public address last Monday night.
Presidential Photographers Division / Simon Celi, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte is hopeful that the New People’s Army (NPA) will not obstruct the government’s relief operations in areas devastated by Typhoon Odette so that assistance can immediately reach the affected communities.


“I hope that the NPAs will not really tinker with the government’s response,” Duterte said in Filipino and English in his pre-recorded public address last Monday night.


“Because in Sipalay (Negros Occidental), when we passed by Kabankalan … something is happening in Kabankalan, that’s what I heard… My worry now is whether the food, help have arrived,” he added.


The Chief Executive had earlier tapped the military and the police to handle the distribution of financial and other forms of assistance to typhoon victims.


“So, in my experience, in times of crisis and in times of emergency, you have to call in the military and the police. And if it is ungovernable already, then it’s for them to restore order,” he said.


Meanwhile, Duterte on Monday urged the next administration and Congress to amend a law that hinders the immediate declaration of a state of calamity to ease the misery of the people.


He blamed a law that hindered him from immediately declaring a state of calamity in areas devastated by Odette, one of the world’s strongest storms this year.


A law covering the Chief Executive’s power to declare a state of calamity is based on the assessment and evaluation by disaster agencies on the ground, according to the President.


“And that is really so many provisions in the law that would hinder the government to just act immediately because I said there has to be … before the declaration, there has to be an evaluation and the assessment of damage,” he said.


“That law should be changed. And it behooves upon this Congress, if they want to, or the next president, may I advise, try to repeal the law so that the government – there is already the warning – will no longer need the assessment,” he added.


Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1267 on Dec. 21, placing MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga under a state of calamity.


Odette made landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte; Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands; Liloan, Southern Leyte; Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte; President Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol; and Bien Unido, Bohol on Dec. 16.


 










 









NPA
PRESIDENT DUTERTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippines to buy two new South Korean warships for P28B







Philippines to buy two new South Korean warships for P28B



8 hours ago 


The Philippines has ordered two new warships from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana...








Headlines
fbtw













Hontiveros posts bail in wiretapping case over ex-SOJ Aguirre's text messages







Hontiveros posts bail in wiretapping case over ex-SOJ Aguirre's text messages



By Bella Perez-Rubio |
13 hours ago 


"If his text messages were set in fonts large enough to be caught on camera, then he has only himself to blame," Hontiveros...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno claims 'underdog' label in presidential race, says undeterred by poll rankings







Isko Moreno claims 'underdog' label in presidential race, says undeterred by poll rankings



By Franco Luna |
10 hours ago 


“For us, my only focus is to go round and round. It’s a big country politically. While we are geographically small,...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte warns hoarders in Odette-hit areas







Duterte warns hoarders in Odette-hit areas



By Alexis Romero |
8 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has warned hoarders in typhoon-struck areas that they would be arrested as he ordered agencies to...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: No more COVID-19 case bulletins on social media in 2022







DOH: No more COVID-19 case bulletins on social media in 2022



1 day ago 


Starting next year, the Department of Health will be providing daily case update through its website.








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Go welcomes Service Recognition Incentives




By Paolo Romero |
December 29, 2021 - 12:00am 


Sen. Bong Go welcomed President Duterte’s move to grant a cash incentive to qualified civilian government employees and uniformed personnel in recognition of their hard work and contributions to the country...








Headlines
fbtw













US donates additional P50 million to 'Odette' disaster response







US donates additional P50 million to 'Odette' disaster response



9 hours ago 


The United States on Monday announced that it would provide another P50 million to support communities affected...








Headlines
fbtw













NGO asks gov't, private sector to send housing repair materials to 'Odette'-hit areas







NGO asks gov't, private sector to send housing repair materials to 'Odette'-hit areas



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
10 hours ago 


‘Odette’ struck central and southern Philippines in mid-December, unleashing violent winds and torrential rains...








Headlines
fbtw













Illegal firecrackers, indiscriminate firing discouraged ahead of New Year celebration







Illegal firecrackers, indiscriminate firing discouraged ahead of New Year celebration



10 hours ago 


"We have so many ways to celebrate this New Year peacefully without hurting others using firecrackers."








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte to DSWD: Procure tarps, coco lumber to shelter 'Odette' survivors







Duterte to DSWD: Procure tarps, coco lumber to shelter 'Odette' survivors



14 hours ago 


"I saw in some areas that people are sleeping with only plastics over their heads."








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
 FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with