Senators call for price freeze in areas affected by â€˜Odetteâ€™

Headlines
                        
Senators call for price freeze in areas affected by 'Odette'
                        

                           
In this photo taken early Dec. 16, 2021, residents sleep inside a sports complex turned into an evacuation center in Dapa town, Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province in southern island of Mindanao, ahead of Typhoon Rai's landfall in the province. 
AFP  /  Roel Catoto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Two senators this week called on the government to order a freeze on the prices of basic commodities in areas worst hit by Typhoon Odette. 



Odette, internationally named Rai, is the strongest typhoon to batter the disaster-prone Philippines this year. It has killed at least 375 people, by the national police's count, and caused damage worth P343 million by the disaster agency's estimates.  





Senate President Vicente Sotto III, a candidate for vice president, on Tuesday said the government should work fast to stop unscrupulous business owners who might raise the prices of basic commodities amid a shortage in food and water supplies. 



"During the crisis, there are still abusive traders who are able to raise the prices of basic commodities such as rice and potable water despite the hardships suffered by the families affected by any disaster," he warned in Filipino.



"It is important for the government to get ahead of these people by imposing a price freeze in the areas hit by [T]yphoon Odette.”



'Don't wait for LGUs to declare calamity'



Another vice-presidential candidate, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, made a similar call on Monday, urging the Department of Trade and Industry not to wait for local governments to declare a state of calamity which would automatically impose a price freeze in their areas. 



"In this calamity, the government must act with lightning speed to safeguard the welfare of our people and ensure they have access to the basic necessities, especially for families who have lost everything to the flood." 



"Sinalanta na ng bagyo ang mga kababayan natin, huwag na silang mabiktima pa ulit ng mataas na presyo ng bilihin (The typhoon has already devastated our countrymen, don't let them fall victim again to the high commodity prices)." — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

