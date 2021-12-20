NDRRMC: Infrastructure damage from 'Odette' at P225 million so far

This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Army on December 18 shows destroyed houses caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over General Luna, Siargao Island.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette, which lashed parts of the Visayas and Mindanao last week, caused at least P118 million in damage to agriculture and P225 million in damage to infrastructure, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in an initial report.

Figures on damage as well as on casualties are likely to rise as more information comes in from areas that have been cut off from communication because of the storm.

NDRRMC said 5,391.77 hectares of agriculture were damaged by the typhoon, which also damaged 3,803 houses.

The council also recorded flooding in 75 areas.

Power, water and communication

The typhoon also caused power outages and interruptions in 227 cities and municipalities in the Mimaropa region, in the Visayas, and in Northern Mindanao, the Davao region, CARAGA and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

It said that power had been restored in 21 cities and municipalities.

There were also interruptions in telecommunications services in 136 cities and towns, with service fully restored in 106, NDRRMC said.