LIST: Here's where you can donate to 'Odette' relief efforts
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 12:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
LIST: Here's where you can donate to 'Odette' relief efforts
Photos released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Dec. 17, 2021 show Super Typhoon Odette's path of destruction on Siargao Island.
Release / Philippine Coast Guard
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After Super Typhoon Odette displaced thousands around the country, volunteer organizations and nonprofits have launched donation drives for those in heavy-hit areas.



According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 181,000 families have been affected by Odette days before Christmas. Separate figures by the Social Welfare Department say that over 480,000 are seeking shelter in evacuation centers, while 1.8 million Filipinos are listed as "affected" by the effects of Odette. 





Organizations are calling for relief goods such as medicines, water, canned goods, old clothes, toiletries, rice, hygiene kits and blankets. Others are also asking for school supplies and cash donations for the victims.



Here's a running list of initiatives and donation drives where you can send donations of relief goods or monetary support to those affected by the super typhoon. 



Anakbayan Vito Cruz



Members of progressive group Anakbayan in Vito Cruz are calling for donations for some 12,000 vendors in Carbon Market, Cebu, who were affected by the onslaught of Odette. 






Ateneo de Manila University 



The Jesuit-run university in Quezon City opened donations for relief operations. Interested parties may donate through their website.






Ayala Foundation 






Caritas Manila 






Junior Chamber International-Bacolod






LeniKiko2022 Volunteer Center



The tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan have also since announced that they are accepting in-kind donations and monetary help.









VP Leni Robredo on Facebook









Laban ng Masa






Lingap Gabriela 






National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants



The regional arms of the non-profit organization National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants in Region 10 and Caraga also started a donation drive for their affected schoolmates.



Both cash and in-kind donations such as canned goods, instant noodles and rice are accepted.






PAWSsion Project 



The PAWSsion Project Foundation Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of animals in need, is also accepting donations. 






Tulong Kabataan Network 






— Franco Luna 



This list will be updated as the situation develops.



 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

