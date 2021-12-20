LIST: Here's where you can donate to 'Odette' relief efforts
MANILA, Philippines — After Super Typhoon Odette displaced thousands around the country, volunteer organizations and nonprofits have launched donation drives for those in heavy-hit areas.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 181,000 families have been affected by Odette days before Christmas. Separate figures by the Social Welfare Department say that over 480,000 are seeking shelter in evacuation centers, while 1.8 million Filipinos are listed as "affected" by the effects of Odette.
Organizations are calling for relief goods such as medicines, water, canned goods, old clothes, toiletries, rice, hygiene kits and blankets. Others are also asking for school supplies and cash donations for the victims.
Here's a running list of initiatives and donation drives where you can send donations of relief goods or monetary support to those affected by the super typhoon.
Anakbayan Vito Cruz
Members of progressive group Anakbayan in Vito Cruz are calling for donations for some 12,000 vendors in Carbon Market, Cebu, who were affected by the onslaught of Odette.
Anakbayan Vito Cruz humbly calls for aid in helping the communities in Cebu devastated by Super Typhoon #OdettePH, particularly Carbon Market.
Ateneo de Manila University
The Jesuit-run university in Quezon City opened donations for relief operations. Interested parties may donate through their website.
Ayala Foundation
GCash
Caritas Manila
Junior Chamber International-Bacolod
LeniKiko2022 Volunteer Center
The tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan have also since announced that they are accepting in-kind donations and monetary help.
Laban ng Masa
Lingap Gabriela
National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants
The regional arms of the non-profit organization National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants in Region 10 and Caraga also started a donation drive for their affected schoolmates.
Both cash and in-kind donations such as canned goods, instant noodles and rice are accepted.
PAWSsion Project
The PAWSsion Project Foundation Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of animals in need, is also accepting donations.
Tulong Kabataan Network
— Franco Luna
This list will be updated as the situation develops.
