LIST: Here's where you can donate to 'Odette' relief efforts

Photos released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Dec. 17, 2021 show Super Typhoon Odette's path of destruction on Siargao Island.

MANILA, Philippines — After Super Typhoon Odette displaced thousands around the country, volunteer organizations and nonprofits have launched donation drives for those in heavy-hit areas.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 181,000 families have been affected by Odette days before Christmas. Separate figures by the Social Welfare Department say that over 480,000 are seeking shelter in evacuation centers, while 1.8 million Filipinos are listed as "affected" by the effects of Odette.

Organizations are calling for relief goods such as medicines, water, canned goods, old clothes, toiletries, rice, hygiene kits and blankets. Others are also asking for school supplies and cash donations for the victims.

Here's a running list of initiatives and donation drives where you can send donations of relief goods or monetary support to those affected by the super typhoon.

Anakbayan Vito Cruz

Members of progressive group Anakbayan in Vito Cruz are calling for donations for some 12,000 vendors in Carbon Market, Cebu, who were affected by the onslaught of Odette.

???? CALL FOR DONATIONS ????



Anakbayan Vito Cruz humbly calls for aid in helping the communities in Cebu devastated by Super Typhoon #OdettePH, particularly Carbon Market.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/9Kvz62cn1E — Anakbayan Vito Cruz (@AnakbayanVC) December 19, 2021

Ateneo de Manila University

The Jesuit-run university in Quezon City opened donations for relief operations. Interested parties may donate through their website.

Our fellow Filipinos need our help. We are once again asking for cash donations for Typhoon Odette Relief Operations.



Donations received will be used to provide food for communities that will be affected by the typhoon. https://t.co/PQkyQGzdTc pic.twitter.com/uXxfs3C4tW — Ateneo de Manila University (@ateneodemanilau) December 16, 2021

Ayala Foundation

Call for donations: Typhoon Odette



Support Ayala Foundation's disaster resilience initiatives. We are now accepting cash donations to help communities affected by #OdettePH.



You may donate through:https://t.co/oF8Cp5JepL

GCash

BPI Account No. 0011-1681-08#MagingMagiting pic.twitter.com/j3oXeXSEah — Ayala Foundation (@ayalafoundation) December 17, 2021

Caritas Manila

Caritas Manila Pasko AYUDA 2021

Typhoon Odette Relief and Rehabilitation Program

DONATION UPDATE AS OF DEC. 20, 2021, 11:30 AM



Php 7,610,484.19 pic.twitter.com/MgWLHR4MpW — Caritas Manila (@CaritasManila) December 20, 2021

Junior Chamber International-Bacolod

LeniKiko2022 Volunteer Center

The tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan have also since announced that they are accepting in-kind donations and monetary help.

VP Leni Robredo on Facebook

Laban ng Masa

We will be reorienting all campaign efforts to disaster response and relief. We call on everyone to join us in donating and demanding accountability for man-made climate disasters such as #OdettePH. pic.twitter.com/d9IOPiEnkM — Laban ng Masa (@LabanNgMasa) December 17, 2021

Lingap Gabriela

Naghahanda na ang @lingapgabph upang makapag-abot ng tulong sa ating mga kababayang sinalanta ng bagyong Odette.



Sa mga nais tumulong, bukas na ang mga linya at himpilan ng Lingap Gabriela.



Help. Donate. Volunteer.#OdettePH#ReliefPH pic.twitter.com/FyUCY5bTB8 — Lingap Gabriela (@lingapgabph) December 17, 2021

National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants

The regional arms of the non-profit organization National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants in Region 10 and Caraga also started a donation drive for their affected schoolmates.

Both cash and in-kind donations such as canned goods, instant noodles and rice are accepted.

PAWSsion Project

The PAWSsion Project Foundation Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of animals in need, is also accepting donations.

Tulong Kabataan Network

???? CALL FOR DONATIONS ????



Ramdam na ang hagupit ng bagyong #OdettePH sa iba't-ibang parte ng Visayas at Mindanao, ngayong araw ng Huwebes, Disyembre 16. Inilikas na ang libo-libong residente doon at naghahanda na rin ang mga awtoridad para sa pagtama ng bagyo. pic.twitter.com/NkYXCbadOJ — Tulong Kabataan Network (@TulongKab) December 16, 2021

— Franco Luna

This list will be updated as the situation develops.