Signal No. 2 up in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as Typhoon Odette intensifies
MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 2 has been raised in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao as Typhoon Odette further intensified, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., Odette was located 485 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.
The typhoon is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon or evening.
It will then continue to move westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over:
Signal No. 2
- southern portion of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)
- southern portion of Samar (Basey, Marabut, Santa Rita)
- Southern Leyte
- central and southern portions of Leyte (Ormoc City, Jaro, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Tanauan, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Julita, Dulag, Burauen, Albuera, City of Baybay, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Babatngon)
- Camotes Islands
- eastern portion of Bohol (Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Sierra Bullones, Dagohoy, Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Pilar, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Bien Unido, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Agusan del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- northeastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)
- eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan)
- Camiguin
Signal No. 1
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- southern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres)
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)
- central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)
- northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands)
- Northern Samar
- rest of Eastern Samar
- rest of Samar
- Biliran
- rest of Leyte
- rest of Bohol
- Cebu
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Antique
- Capiz
- Aklan
- northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)
- northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak)
- northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong)
- northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon (City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich)
- rest of Misamis Oriental
- Misamis Occidental
- northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Iligan City, Tagoloan, Pantar, Baloi, Matungao, Linamon, Kauswagan, Poona Piagapo, Bacolod, Maigo, Kolambugan, Munai)
- northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina)
- northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad, Siayan, Sindangan, Bacungan, Salug, Godod, Liloy)
- northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai, Bubong)
What to expect
Heavy rainfall
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over: Caraga, Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte
Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over: Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte and the rest of Caraga
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over: Bicol Region, the rest of Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro,
Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao
Severe winds
Gale- to storm-force strength in areas udner Signal No. 2
Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts in areas under Signal No. 1
Forecast position
- 8 p.m., December 16: Over the coastal waters of Santa Monica,Surigao del Norte
- 8 a.m., December 17: Over the coastal waters of Araceli, Palawan
- 8 a.m., December 19: 120 km East Northeast of Pag-asa Island,Kalayaan, Palawan
- 8 a.m., December 20: 360 km Northwest of Pag-asa Island,Kalayaan, Palawan (outside the PAR)
- 8 a.m., December 21: 990 km West of Northern Luzon (outside the PAR)
PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.
Severe tropical storm Odette slightly intensifies as it nears typhoon category in strength, according to PAGASA.
As of 4 a.m., the center of Odette was found at 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
It has maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 135 kph, and central pressure of 980 hectoPascals.
