Signal No. 2 up in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as Typhoon Odette intensifies

This satellite image shows Typhoon Odette as it moves west northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 2 has been raised in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao as Typhoon Odette further intensified, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., Odette was located 485 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon or evening.

It will then continue to move westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over:

Signal No. 2

southern portion of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)

southern portion of Samar (Basey, Marabut, Santa Rita)

Southern Leyte

central and southern portions of Leyte (Ormoc City, Jaro, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Tanauan, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Julita, Dulag, Burauen, Albuera, City of Baybay, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Babatngon)

Camotes Islands

eastern portion of Bohol (Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Sierra Bullones, Dagohoy, Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Pilar, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Bien Unido, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

northeastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan)

Camiguin

Signal No. 1

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

southern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres)

Marinduque

Romblon

central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)

central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands)

Northern Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Biliran

rest of Leyte

rest of Bohol

Cebu

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Antique

Capiz

Aklan

northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)

northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak)

northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong)

northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon (City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich)

rest of Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Iligan City, Tagoloan, Pantar, Baloi, Matungao, Linamon, Kauswagan, Poona Piagapo, Bacolod, Maigo, Kolambugan, Munai)

northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina)

northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad, Siayan, Sindangan, Bacungan, Salug, Godod, Liloy)

northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai, Bubong)

What to expect

Heavy rainfall

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over: Caraga, Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over: Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte and the rest of Caraga

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over: Bicol Region, the rest of Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro,

Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao

Severe winds

Gale- to storm-force strength in areas udner Signal No. 2

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts in areas under Signal No. 1

Forecast position