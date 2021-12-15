

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as Typhoon Odette intensifies
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 6:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as Typhoon Odette intensifies
This satellite image shows Typhoon Odette as it moves west northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
JTWC
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 2 has been raised in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao as Typhoon Odette further intensified, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday afternoon.



At 4 p.m., Odette was located 485 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.





The typhoon is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon or evening.



It will then continue to move westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday.



Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over:



Signal No. 2



    
	
  • southern portion of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Samar (Basey, Marabut, Santa Rita)
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • central and southern portions of Leyte (Ormoc City, Jaro, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Tanauan, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Julita, Dulag, Burauen, Albuera, City of Baybay, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Babatngon)
    • 
	
  • Camotes Islands
    • 
	
  • eastern portion of Bohol (Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Sierra Bullones, Dagohoy, Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Pilar, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Bien Unido, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)
    • 
	
  • eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan)
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 




Signal No. 1



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres)
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Romblon
    • 
	
  • central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)
    • 
	
  • central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands)
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • rest of Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • rest of Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • rest of Leyte
    • 
	
  • rest of Bohol
    • 
	
  • Cebu
    • 
	
  • Siquijor
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong)
    • 
	
  • northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon (City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich)
    • 
	
  • rest of Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Iligan City, Tagoloan, Pantar, Baloi, Matungao, Linamon, Kauswagan, Poona Piagapo, Bacolod, Maigo, Kolambugan, Munai)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina)
    • 
	
  • northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad, Siayan, Sindangan, Bacungan, Salug, Godod, Liloy)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai, Bubong)
    • 




What to expect



Heavy rainfall



Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over: Caraga, Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over: Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte and the rest of Caraga

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over: Bicol Region, the rest of Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro,

Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao



Severe winds



Gale- to storm-force strength in areas udner Signal No. 2

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts in areas under Signal No. 1



Forecast position



    
	
  • 8 p.m., December 16: Over the coastal waters of Santa Monica,Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • 8 a.m., December 17: Over the coastal waters of Araceli, Palawan
    • 
	
  • 8 a.m., December 19: 120 km East Northeast of Pag-asa Island,Kalayaan, Palawan
    • 
	
  • 8 a.m., December 20: 360 km Northwest of Pag-asa Island,Kalayaan, Palawan (outside the PAR)
    • 
	
  • 8 a.m., December 21: 990 km West of Northern Luzon (outside the PAR)
    • 






                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: December 15, 2021 - 6:08pm                           


                           

                              
PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 15, 2021 - 6:08pm                              


                              
Signal No. 2 is up in several areas in Visayas and Mindanao as Typhoon Odette further intensifies.



At 4 p.m., Odette was located 485 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over:



Signal No. 2



    
	
  • southern portion of Eastern Samar (City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Samar (Basey, Marabut, Santa Rita)
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • central and southern portions of Leyte (Ormoc City, Jaro, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Tanauan, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Julita, Dulag, Burauen, Albuera, City of Baybay, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Babatngon)
    • 
	
  • Camotes Islands
    • 
	
  • eastern portion of Bohol (Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Sierra Bullones, Dagohoy, Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Pilar, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Bien Unido, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)
    • 
	
  • eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan)
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 




Signal No. 1



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres)
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Romblon
    • 
	
  • central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)
    • 
	
  • central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands)
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • rest of Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • rest of Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • rest of Leyte
    • 
	
  • rest of Bohol
    • 
	
  • Cebu
    • 
	
  • Siquijor
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak), the northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong)
    • 
	
  • northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon (City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich)
    • 
	
  • rest of Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Iligan City, Tagoloan, Pantar, Baloi, Matungao, Linamon, Kauswagan, Poona Piagapo, Bacolod, Maigo, Kolambugan, Munai)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina)
    • 
	
  • northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad, Siayan, Sindangan, Bacungan, Salug, Godod, Liloy)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai, Bubong)
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 December 15, 2021 - 6:06am                              


                              
Severe tropical storm Odette slightly intensifies as it nears typhoon category in strength, according to PAGASA.



As of 4 a.m., the center of Odette was found at 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.



It has maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 135 kph, and central pressure of 980 hectoPascals.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Whatever happened to: Supposed probe into call for 'revolutionary government'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Whatever happened to: Supposed probe into call for 'revolutionary government'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"We cannot say, because someone has to come forward and file a case," the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up in parts of Mindanao with 'Odette' now a typhoon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Mindanao with 'Odette' now a typhoon


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Odette is forecast to move west-northwestward until this afternoon or evening, then westward thereafter," Pagasa said.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Odette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Odette


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Odette.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: 8 areas on travel &lsquo;red list&rsquo; starting December 16
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: 8 areas on travel ‘red list’ starting December 16


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The areas are Andorra, France, Monaco, Northern Mariana Islands, Réunion, San Marino, South Africa, and Switzerland....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navy commissions ex-South Korean landing craft into Philippine Fleet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navy commissions ex-South Korean landing craft into Philippine Fleet


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
BRP Mamanwa, a Landing Craft Utility, can transport equipment, vehicles and troops from amphibious assault ships to beachheads...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Urban poor hold Panunuluyan procession in support of Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Urban poor hold Panunuluyan procession in support of Robredo


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The urban poor were hit the hardest by the pandemic, not just by the virus itself but by the underlying results of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos: Go withdrawal signals 'consolidation of administration forces'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos: Go withdrawal signals 'consolidation of administration forces'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte had picked Go, his long-time aide and constant companion, to be his successor. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to end year under Alert Level 2 vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to end year under Alert Level 2 vs COVID-19


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Philippines will remain under Alert Level 2 until December 31 despite a continued decline in new cases due to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ICC urged to proceed with 'drug war' probe to not further delay justice for victims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ICC urged to proceed with 'drug war' probe to not further delay justice for victims


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The International Criminal Court must proceed with its full probe into alleged crimes against humanity committed over President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 1 up over some areas in Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' nears typhoon category in strength
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 1 up over some areas in Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' nears typhoon category in strength


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Signal No. 1 is now up in several parts of the country as a result of severe tropical storm Odette (international name Rai),...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with