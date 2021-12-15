Palace: 8 areas on travel â€˜red listâ€™ starting December 16



































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Palace: 8 areas on travel 'red list' starting December 16
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 1:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Travelers walk past a thermal camera upon arrival at the international airport in Manila on February 5, 2020.
AFP / Romeo Gacad
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government's pandemic task force has placed eight countries and territories on its "red list," the most severe risk classification for COVID-19, effective December 16 until the end of the month, Malacañang announced Wednesday. 



They are: 





    
	
  • Andorra 
    • 
	
  • France 
    • 
	
  • Monaco 
    • 
	
  • Northern Mariana Islands
    • 
	
  • Réunion 
    • 
	
  • San Marino 
    • 
	
  • South Africa
    • 
	
  • Switzerland 
    • 




Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles during his regular briefing stressed that only Filipinos will be allowed to travel to the Philippines from "red list" areas. 



These Filipinos must be returning home either through government-initiated repatriation, non-government-initiated repatriation or Bayanihan flights. 



They are also subject to the following protocols: 



    
	
  • For the fully-vaccinated

	
      
		
    •  Negative rt-pcr test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from country of origin
      • 
		
    • Facility-based quarantine with another rt-pcr test taken on 7th day with discharge only permissible if test returns negative
      • 
		
    • Home quarantine until 14th day of arrival 
      
		 
      • 
	
    
	
    • 
	
  • For the partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, or those whose vaccination status cannot be independently confirmed: 
	
      
		
    •  Negative rt-pcr test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from country of origin
      • 
		
    • Mandatory facility-based quarantine for 10 days with rt-pcr test taken on 7th day 
      • 
		
    • Home quarantine until 14th day of arrival 
      • 
	
    
	
    • 




The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on several countries and territories in a bid to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.



Nograles also announced that areas placed on the government's "green list," the lowest risk classification, will be reclassified to the moderate or "yellow" list once they detect local transmission of the Omicron variant. 



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

