Tropical depression forecast to enter PAR intensifies into tropical storm
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 6:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tropical depression forecast to enter PAR intensifies into tropical storm
PAGASA said the tropical storm was assigned the international name “Rai” and was located 1,630 km east of Mindanao as of 4:00 p.m., Monday.
MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday has strengthened to tropical storm category, state weather bureau PAGASA said.



In its 5:00 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said the tropical storm was assigned the international name “Rai” and was located 1,630 km east of Mindanao as of 4:00 p.m.





The cyclone is still outside PAR but is expected to further intensify into severe tropical storm category and enter Philippine jurisdiction on Tuesday evening. Once it enters PAR, it will be assigned the name “Odette,” it added.



Weather forecasters said the cyclone will continue on a west northwestward track until Wednesday morning or afternoon, then will turn westward and may make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas by Thursday afternoon or evening.



They added that Rai intensified into a tropical storm at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. It is seen to gradually strengthen and may reach typhoon category on Wednesday, with a peak intensity of around 155 km/hour to be reached, before it hits land.



“Current track and intensity show that there is a high likelihood that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals will be hoisted for Visayas, large portions of Mindanao and several provinces in South Luzon due to the threat of strong to typhoon-force winds,” PAGASA said.



It added that tropical cyclone wind signal to be hoisted may reach Signal No. 3. Eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao may be placed under TCWS No. 1 as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening.



PAGASA also said that the tropical cyclone may bring heavy rainfall over Visayas, large portions of Mindanao and several provinces in southern Luzon. Coastal inundation dye to high waves and storm surge are also possible for low-lying areas.



“Residents over the northern and eastern portions of Northern Luzon and eastern portion of Central Luzon are also advised to monitor for updates regarding possible heavy rainfall which may occur in relation to the behavior of the shear line during and after the passage of this tropical cyclone,” it added.



The state weather bureau also advised public and disaster risk reduction and management offices to continue monitoring for updates.



Forecast position, intensity



    
	
  • Tuesday, 2:00 a.m.: 1,480 km east of Mindanao (outside PAR), as tropical storm
    • 
	
  • Tuesday 2:00 p.m.: 1,210 km east of Mindanao (outside PAR), as severe tropical storm
    • 
	
  • Wednesday 2:00 a.m.: 890 km east of Mindanao, as severe tropical storm
    • 
	
  • Wednesday 2:00 p.m.: 615 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, as typhoon
    • 
	
  • Thursday 2:00 a.m.: 435 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, as typhoon
    • 
	
  • Thursday 2:00 p.m.: over the coastal waters of General Luna, Surigao del Norte, as typhoon
    • 
	
  • Friday 2:00 p.m.: 95 km south southeast of Cuyo, Palawan, as typhoon
    • 
	
  • Saturday 2:00 p.m.: 275km northwest of Puerto Princesa City, as typhoon
    • 




