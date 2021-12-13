

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo backs NTF-ELCAC but says it shouldn't harass, red-tag
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 4:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo backs NTF-ELCAC but says it shouldn't harass, red-tag
Vice President Leni Robredo meets with the new AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino and the AFP Joint Staff on November 26, 2021.
Office of the Vice President
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she was open to resuming peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines but claimed her stand on the government's controversial anti-insurgency task force never flip-flopped.



Robredo earlier called for the abolition of the red-tagging National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict but later on claimed she supported its mandate. 





Speaking at a press briefing after a meeting at Harold’s Hotel in Cebu City, the vice president said that her stand was always consistent. She said the task force should be more localized in its approach. 



"I would be open to resuming peace talks, but for me, it shouldn't just be a national [approach] because a lot of different places have different reasons why insurgency abounds. For me a lot of the core issues will be addressed if the discussion is much more localized... Also, I agree with the help that is being given to really incentivizing barangays with the Barangays Development Fund, I’m all for it," she said in mixed Filipino and English.



"Nothing has changed in my statements. Even before, I already said that I was for a whole of nation approach in solving insurgency. I've said it so many times already but I'm saying I'm not against the mandate of this whole of nation approach. But I am against the way NTF-ELCAC has been red-tagging, the way the task force has been used to go beyond the mandate that the task force has been given."



In an earlier meeting with military officials, Robredo claimed that she supports the mandate of President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial anti-communist task force, but the “careless” statements of its members put the body in a bad light.



The Commission on Human Rights had issued a warning against the practice of red-tagging, which it said "violates the constitutional guarantee of presumption of innocence and may have serious implications on the security and movement of individuals and groups involved."



A report by the United Nations in June has also said that the narrative that critics of the government are linked to communist rebels has become “increasingly institutionalized and normalized in ways that will be very difficult to reverse."



"What I don't agree with is if the task force becomes so powerful that it is already used harass. For me personally, I have been at the receiving end of red-tagging, and it's not something that we should treat lightly," Robredo said. 



"From the very start, I always said that a whole of nation approach is the way to go. But I don't agree when their identifying is so subjective. For me, the NTF-ELCAC should be beyond politics. It should not be used to harass political opponents."



Franco Luna


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      NTF-ELCAC
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and make landfall over Eastern Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 574 international travelers positive for Delta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
574 international travelers positive for Delta


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Except for one “unclassified” variant, the Philippine Genome Center  found only Delta variant cases from the samples...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to replace heroes on P1,000 bill with Philippine eagle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to replace heroes on P1,000 bill with Philippine eagle


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Say goodbye to World War II heroes Josefa Llanes Escoda, Vicente Lim and Jose Abad Santos as their faces will be removed by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ranks 23rd among 63 states in climate index
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ranks 23rd among 63 states in climate index


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines ranked 23rd in the Climate Change Performance Index 2022, Malacañang has announced.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Government must uphold rule of law in addressing pandemic&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Government must uphold rule of law in addressing pandemic’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Government should uphold the rule of law in addressing the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic, especially in protecting the people...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has dismissed all petitions-in-interventions filed by three different parties in the first plea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Tweet nang tweet ito': Duque says no 'balls dropped' in deal for syringes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Tweet nang tweet ito': Duque says no 'balls dropped' in deal for syringes


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over the weekend, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted that the Philippine government agencies refused to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical cyclone forecast to enter PAR on Tuesday maintains strength
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical cyclone forecast to enter PAR on Tuesday maintains strength


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tropical depression set to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday has maintained its strength as it threatens...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino NGO wins UNESCO prize for Media and Information Literacy advocacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino NGO wins UNESCO prize for Media and Information Literacy advocacy


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
OOTB, which has been operating since 2014, is the first Filipino organization to win the prize since the Global MIL Awards...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo to Comelec: Open voting centers for BPO employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo to Comelec: Open voting centers for BPO employees


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The problem is not only Cebu BPO employees, but all BPO employees all over the Philippines. So in Cebu I think there’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with