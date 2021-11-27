

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo says she backs NTF-ELCAC mandate, but 'careless' remarks put it in bad light
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 3:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo says she backs NTF-ELCAC mandate, but 'careless' remarks put it in bad light
Vice President Leni Robredo meets with the new AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino and the AFP Joint Staff on November 26, 2021.
Office of the Vice President
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said she supports the mandate of the President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial anti-communist task force, but the “careless” statements of its members put the body in bad light.



The presidential aspirant, who previously called for the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, assured the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a meeting Friday that she supports the government’s anti-insurgency campaign.





“I want to address the elephant in the room because I’ve been quoted many times already that I’m for the abolition of NTF ELCAC. And I want to emphasize today that I am all for the mandate and functions of ELCAC,” Robredo said.



For Robredo, the body's Barangay Development Program was the “best part of everything.” According to the task force, the program seeks to bring “development” to former conflict-ridden communities.



But the “careless statements” of some members of the NTF-ELCAC have cast the entire task force in bad light, Robredo said. 



“I’ve been on the receiving end of unfair accusations. I’ve been red-tagged and the red-tagging has been baseless. I am one with you in stopping insurgency by addressing the core of these problems, and the peripheral issues surrounding it,” Robredo said in a mix of English and Filipino.



Senators, including those allied with Robredo, slashed the budget of the anti-insurgency task force, leaving it with only P4 billion budget for next year.



Turnaround dismays groups



Robredo’s statement left groups and individuals who have been red-tagged and are working with activists arrested by agencies under the task force’s lead disappointed.



Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares pointed out the actions of NTF-ELCAC “exacerbate, rather resolve, the roots of armed conflict.”



“May I respectfully point out to the vice president that the problem with the NTF-ELCAC cannot be merely attributed to its ‘careless members’ but to a systematic policy that includes harassment and attacks against anyone perceived to be left-leaning or critical of the administration,” the senatorial candidate said.



Rights watchdog Karapatan stressed that addressing the root causes of armed conflict cannot include violations of human rights and International Humanitarian Law.



“It should focus on breaking the chain of oppression and exploitation that has impoverished and shackled Filipinos. The way to go is through genuine political, economic and social reforms, the peace process, the exacting of accountability for State-perpetrated violations, and the meting out of justice,” its secretary general Cristina Palabay said.



Karapatan urged Robredo to meet with victims of human rights violations and their families to “learn from their stories of horror and anguish” as well as with human rights defenders, religious people, journalists to “obtain information on the vast extent of the dangerous impact” of the task force.



For the Communist Party of the Philippines, Robredo’s expression of support to the mandate of NTF-ELCAC means she is “practically shutting the doors to the peace negotiations.” The vice president is for localized peace talks with communist rebels,



“Robredo has served as one of the more credible of the anti-Duterte presidential candidates and has strengthened the people’s determination to fight Duterte’s fascist tyranny. Taking back her previous call for the NTF-ELCAC's abolition does not enhance such credibility and weakens her ability to unite all forces against Duterte’s tyranny,” CPP spokesperson Marco Valbuena said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      NTF-ELCAC
                                                      RED-TAGGING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The alliance was likely forged as a result of Marcos Jr.’s lead in early pre-election surveys, according to political...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dargani siblings face Blue Ribbon probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dargani siblings face Blue Ribbon probe


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee was not able to squeeze much yesterday out of detained siblings Mohit and Twinkle Dargani...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoys need compassionate leaders to address woes &ndash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoys need compassionate leaders to address woes – Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo stressed the need for hands-on and compassionate leaders who can effectively deal with the problems...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines loosens borders as coronavirus cases continue to drop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines loosens borders as coronavirus cases continue to drop


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
This new policy, adopted by the government’s pandemic task force, will be in effect from December 1 up until December...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines 'intently' monitoring new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines 'intently' monitoring new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the government is monitoring developments about the variant found to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines lowers vaccination drive target to 9M jabs amid syringe shortage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines lowers vaccination drive target to 9M jabs amid syringe shortage


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a joint statement, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and the National Vaccination Operations Center said the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines halts flights from South Africa, other countries over COVID-19 variant worries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines halts flights from South Africa, other countries over COVID-19 variant worries


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's imposition of travel restrictions comes as it prepares to welcome back foreign tourists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Preventing surge key to keeping economy open&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Preventing surge key to keeping economy open’


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Preventing a surge in COVID cases is key to keeping the economy open, according to presidential adviser for entrepreneurship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Groups mull legal action vs on-site worker vax policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Groups mull legal action vs on-site worker vax policy


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor, transport and socio-civic groups are considering legal remedies against the two resolutions recently issued by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec prohibits physical contact during in-person campaigning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec prohibits physical contact during in-person campaigning


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Any form of physical contact during in-person campaigning for the May 2022 polls is a violation of the Omnibus Election Code...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with