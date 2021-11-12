

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo reiterates call for NTF-ELCAC abolition
                        

                           
Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo reiterates call for NTF-ELCAC abolition
“There is a duplication of mandate… It has functions that other agencies are already doing,” she said in Filipino during a press briefing in Batangas last Wednesday.
Businessworld / VP LENI OFFICIAL ROBREDO FB PAGE
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has reiterated her call to abolish the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), saying the billions allocated for it is better used for pandemic response.



“There is a duplication of mandate… It has functions that other agencies are already doing,” she said in Filipino during a press briefing in Batangas last Wednesday.



“The intention was good, but if we give too much power and support from the government, there might be a time when this will be used… for harassment,” she added, citing abuses linked to the government’s deadly war against illegal drugs.



Its budget, said Robredo, should instead be used to support health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 response.



Robredo’s running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan has supported the Senate’s decision to reduce the task force’s proposed 2022 budget from P28 billion to just P4 billion.



“(The government increased) the budget of NTF-ELCAC but slashed the budget of hospitals while we are in the middle of the pandemic. It is justified to move the funds,” he said.



Senators debate NTF-ELCAC budget cut



At yesterday’s national budget deliberations in the Senate, Sen. Sonny Angara revealed that only 26 of the 2,318 projects funded under the NTF-ELCAC’s P16.4-billion Barangay Development Fund for this year have been completed.



For this reason, the chairman of the Senate committee on finance found suggestions of his senator-colleagues to cut the NTF-ELCAC budget to P4 billion as justified.



“We have no argument to the philosophies and ideas to end local communist armed conflict, which is to win the hearts and minds of formerly insurgent communities,” Angara said. “But if the implementation is bad, they don’t deserve the funding, especially in a time of national health emergency like COVID-19.”



This is despite the senator’s acknowledgement of the NTF-ELCAC’s report that 883 of the projects are in pre-procurement stage, 841 in the procurement stage, and 568 are ongoing implementation.



Sen. Ronald dela Rosa maintained his support for the NTF-ELCAC, calling its efforts as “a game-changer in terms of projects and programs.”



“This is a game-changer against insurgency. Even if we kill the last insurgent, but the root cause of insurgency – which is poverty and social injustice brought about by decades of government neglect – is not addressed, nothing will happen and the problem will not be solved,” Dela Rosa said.



But Senate President Vicente Sotto III interjected, saying: “At this point, we should go behind the reason. While we all know the reason for the NTF-ELCAC and Sen. Dela Rosa is absolutely correct, now the big question with the budget is, ‘How did you spend it?’”



Driving his final point, Angara said: “I still believe it’s a good program, but even the best program on paper must be justified by good implementation. If they can show there’s a good implementation, we can increase the funding for it.”



Lorenzana to the defense



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday that calls to abolish the NTF-ELCAC are “misplaced.”



“The NTF (-ELCAC) has been implementing its mandate for the past two years and we have not received any complaints from the target barangays,” Lorenzana said.



“Likewise, the NTF is already implementing a whole-of-nation approach to address the ‘root causes’ of insurgency.”



He urged Robredo to invite the NTF-ELCAC to a dialogue so she could be “enlightened” on the anti-insurgency body’s mission.



Lorenzana also slammed the move of the Senate finance committee to cut the budget of the task force for the Barangay Development Program, saying it “shows their lack of appreciation of the plight of our folks in the remote barangays.”



“Their act was supposed to punish the NTF, but in effect they are punishing the poor people who would have benefitted from the infrastructure and social services projects under the BDP,” he said.



In a press briefing with the Rotary Club of Makati on Tuesday, Robredo reiterated her position on peace talks and addressing insurgency in the country.



“I have always been very vocal about my push to reengage, again, communities and civil society organizations in demanding not just from CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Part of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front), but also from the government to create a more conducive and enabling environment for peace negotiations to resume,” she said. – Cecille Suerte Felipe, Ralph Edwin Villanueva


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      NTF-ELCAC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 After bolting from Hugpong, Sara Duterte joins Lakas-CMD                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After bolting from Hugpong, Sara Duterte joins Lakas-CMD


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio became a member of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s Lakas-CMD party just...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This isn't being reported by the yellow media. If they're jealous, their eyes are closed. Lugaw, any last words?" the caption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte approves nationwide implementation of COVID-19 alert levels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte approves nationwide implementation of COVID-19 alert levels


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the nationwide implementation of the COVID-19 alert level system, marking a departure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says not withdrawing bid for presidency after meeting Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says not withdrawing bid for presidency after meeting Duterte


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There's no going back and the fight is on," the senator said in a statement partly in Filipino. "My stance in running for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte pushes for greater public-private partnership
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte pushes for greater public-private partnership


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday pushed for greater public-private collaboration as the world faces challenges brought about by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chief Manila fiscal named to Comelec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chief Manila fiscal named to Comelec


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has nominated the chief city prosecutor of Manila, Rey Bulay, as commissioner of the Commission on Elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno continues listening tour in Bataan, Zambales
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno continues listening tour in Bataan, Zambales


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno continued his so-called “listening tour,” this time in the provinces of Zambales and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Final list of candidates out December &ndash; Comelec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Final list of candidates out December – Comelec


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections targets to release the final list of candidates for the May 2022 general elections by next month...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy bishop a step closer to sainthood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoy bishop a step closer to sainthood


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Vatican has affirmed the heroic virtues of the late Filipino archbishop Teofilo Camomot, bringing him a step closer to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with