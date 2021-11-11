

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Senate brings Duterte ban on officials attending Blue Ribbon hearings to SC
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 3:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Senate brings Duterte ban on officials attending Blue Ribbon hearings to SC
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Palace on September 30, 2021. 
Presidential photo  /  Arman Baylon
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Thursday challenged before the Supreme Court President Rodrigo Duterte’s order barring officials and staff of the executive branch from attending Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings into pandemic spending.



Senators filed a Petition for Certiorari asking the SC to declare as null and void as unconstitutional Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea’s memoradum dated October 4, which contained Duterte’s directive.





They also asked the SC to issue a temporary restraining order or status quo ante order to stop the implementation of the assailed directive.



"[T]he issuance and implementation of the Subject Memorandum infringes on the Senate’s prerogatives, prevents it and one of its organs from exercising its constitutional power to conduct inquiries in aid of legislation, and impedes the full exercise of the Senate’s plenary legislative power," the petition read.



Named as petitioners are Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Majority Floor Leader Miguel Zubiri, Senate Minority Floor Leader Franklin Drilon and the Senate Blue Ribbon committee chair Sen. Richard Gordon.



The Medialdea memo specifically covers Senate Blue Ribbon legislative inquiries spurred by Commission on Audit reports flagging multibillion-peso 'deficiencies' in pandemic spending. Deficiencies flagged by auditors do not automatically mean corruption.



The hearings have since spanned to close in on Duterte’s appointees and other individuals linked to him, and have been ongoing for the past two months.



Senate v. Ermita



The senators stressed that the country is in its second year of the pandemic and that Congress has the duty to craft an improved, cost-efficient response that it can only do if it knows "what exactly has gone wrong."



The memorandum that directs executive officials and staff not to appear before the committee hearings "deprives the Senate of the information held by such individuals and ultimately jeopardizes its lawmaking function."



The senators told the SC that the memorandum "demeans" the Judiciary, noting that the court had already ruled in Senate v. Ermita where they invalidated Executive Order 464 of then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and "any means" where officials are required to secure the chief executive’s consent before attending legislative inquiries.



"The Executive cannot be unaware of Senate v. Ermita and what the Honorable Court ruled therein. It just chose to ignore it the same way it now orders officials and even law enforcement to ignore the Senate," it added.



Part of the ruling read: "When Congress exercises its power of inquiry, the only way for department heads to exempt themselves therefrom is by a valid claim of privilege. They are not exempt by the mere fact that they are department heads. Only one executive official may be exempted from this power — the President on whom executive power is vested."



The petitioners told the SC that the Medialdea memorandum "does exactly what Senate v. Ermita said the Executive Department court not" by telling officials they can no longer attend the hearings.



"There has been no greater, more blatant disregard of a categorical ruling of the Honorable Court in recent memory.”



They also noted that the memorandum cited the "manner" by which the inquiry is being conducted as anchor of the directive, as also seen in Duterte’s pronouncements.



"Insofar as the said directive ‘protests’ this supposed ‘manner’ and seeks to influence the Senate to adjust the conduct of its investigations to the Executive’s liking — whatever that may be — the Subject Memorandum is an impermissible interference by the Executive into the Senate’s processes and is unconstitutional for violating the separation of powers," the petition read.



Senate inquiry



The lawmakers explained that the subject legislative inquiry was preceded by the release of a 2020 Commission on Audit report that flagged government spending during the pandemic.



The COA also earned tongue-lashing from Duterte due to its report.



They said that this is the backdrop of the legislative inquiry, as they also stressed that the COA’s mandate has to be respected as it checks corruption and excesses in government.



The senators told the SC: “The petitioners thus ask the Honorable Court to lay those great landmarks again by upholding the constitutional prerogatives of the Senate, its co-equal branch, as well as the Honorable Court’s own power to say— conclusively — what the law is.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      RICHARD GORDON
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This isn't being reported by the yellow media. If they're jealous, their eyes are closed. Lugaw, any last words?" the caption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carlos named new PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carlos named new PNP chief


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed a former national police spokesman as the next chief of the country’s 200,000-strong...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte &lsquo;moving towards presidency,&rsquo; ally says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte ‘moving towards presidency,’ ally says


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A close ally of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said she is “moving towards the presidency” after she withdrew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec: Admin process on plea vs Marcos' COC may take 2-3 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec: Admin process on plea vs Marcos' COC may take 2-3 weeks


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The administrative proceedings on the petition seeking the cancellation of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 77% say vapes pose serious threat to users &ndash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
77% say vapes pose serious threat to users – survey


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eight out of 10 Filipinos believe that e-cigarettes or vapes pose serious threat to the health of users, a survey conducted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR to probe rape, killing of minor in Batangas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR to probe rape, killing of minor in Batangas


                              

                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 The Commission on Human Rights on Thursday said it will launch an inquiry into the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says not withdrawing bid for presidency after meeting Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says not withdrawing bid for presidency after meeting Duterte


                              

                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"There's no going back and the fight is on," the senator said in a statement partly in Filipino. "My stance in running for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' COVID count up by 1,974 more cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' COVID count up by 1,974 more cases


                              

                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Thursday's new cases brought the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,811,248.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNP to conduct nighttime patrols 'to ensure caroler security' during holiday season
                              


                              

                                 November 11, 2021 - 3:20pm                              


                                                            
"I have instructed our police to start conducting night patrols for the safety of the perpetrators and also to make sure they follow health protocols."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with