DOH lists 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 8 labs without data
November 8, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday logged 2,087 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total caseload to 2,805,294.
Authorities said 1.1% of the overall count of infections remain as active cases. They added that eight laboratories did not submit testing output.
"Based on data in the last 14 days, the eight non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 0.8% of samples tested and 1.2% of positive individuals," DOH continued.
- Active cases: 32,077 or 1.1% of the total
- Deaths: 91, pushing the count to 44,521
- Recoveries: 3,510 bringing the number to 2,728,696
Updated face shield policy expected soon
- The Department of Health called on local governments to wait for the pandemic task force's decision before issuing orders that would relax the use of face shields.
- DOH detected 651 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 from samples collected in past months. It also reported two cases of new variants.
- The Bureau of Immigration said they are prepared should the government lift restrictions on the entry of foreign travelers as the country continues to see a decline in new coronavirus cases.
- Latest data showed there are now 29.47 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19, equal to 38.21% out of the government's target of inoculating 77.13 million this year.
