DOH lists 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 8 labs without data

Individuals begin to look for and purchase Christmas decorations at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday logged 2,087 new coronavirus cases, pushing its total caseload to 2,805,294.

Authorities said 1.1% of the overall count of infections remain as active cases. They added that eight laboratories did not submit testing output.

"Based on data in the last 14 days, the eight non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 0.8% of samples tested and 1.2% of positive individuals," DOH continued.

Active cases : 32,077 or 1.1% of the total

: 32,077 or 1.1% of the total

Deaths : 91, pushing the count to 44,521

: 91, pushing the count to 44,521

Recoveries: 3,510 bringing the number to 2,728,696

Updated face shield policy expected soon