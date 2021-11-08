

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Philippines reports 651 more Delta variant cases
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
November 8, 2021 | 12:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines reports 651 more Delta variant cases
Commuters queue for the carousel bus in Monumento, Caloocan on November 2, 2021
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine authorities reported 651 more cases of the hyper contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday from samples collected in past months. 



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing that the Department of Health is doing retrospective sampling to trace the origins of the Delta in the country. 



The latest run of whole genome sequencing had 748 samples that were collected from March to October this year. 



Of that, Delta accounted for 87.03%, Alpha or the variant first identified in the United Kingdom with 22 cases or 2.94%, and Beta which originated in South Africa with 15 cases or 2.01%. 



The Philippine Genome Center has now screened 17,292 samples with lineages. To date, total Delta cases in the country is at 5,982, Beta at 3,577, and Alpha at 3,128.



Vergeire said Delta remains the most common lineage detected in the country, making up 34.59% of the total samples sequenced. 



Experts had attributed the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the country to the Delta, where five-digit additional infections were seen in weeks. 



That uptick has since waned, and the government has eased restrictions including some for the first time since the pandemic hit, such as curfew in Metro Manila and the reopening of cinemas. 



New cases from new variants



But as more curbs are relaxed, authorities are also detecting cases from new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Vergeire said they detected the B.1.617.1 variant in a 32-year-old male from Floridablanca in Pampanga. 



This variant, formerly known as the "Kappa" was still classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization when the local case was seen in June. 



But the health official said the WHO has since downgraded it to a variant under monitoring by September.



Vergeire added the man had a mild case of COVID-19, and has recovered. 



"Further investigation is being done by our regional epidemiology and surveillance unit in order to gather more information on this case," she said, "and there is strict monitoring of this case and the community."



DOH also reported another case of the B.1.1.318, or the variant under monitoring that was originally detected in Mauritius. 



The agency detected the country's first case of this variant in October, but the patient's samples were collected way back in March. 



No further details were given on the new case of the said variant. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 2, 2021 - 12:52pm                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 2, 2021 - 12:52pm                              


                              
The DOH reports 520 new cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, bringing the total in the Philippines to 5,331.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 22, 2021 - 10:15am                              


                              
The new COVID-19 Delta subvariant has not yet been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health says.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says health authorities are monitoring 46 sublineages of the Delta variant, but “the particular Delta sublineage has not yet been detected among the COVID-19 positive samples sequenced in the country.”



Experts, however, are looking into the potential impact of the Delta AY.4.2. sublineage on transmissibility.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 18, 2021 - 11:47am                              


                              
The Department of Health reports 633 additional cases of the Delta variant.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the additional infections account for 84.63% of the 748 samples tested on October 16.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 10:24am                              


                              
The DOH reports 411 more cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the new Delta variant cases come from 747 samples collected from February to September.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 8:42am                              


                              
The Philippines has 640 new cases of the Delta variant of COCID-19 out of the 748 samples it sent for genome sequencing, the Department of Health announces.



DOH says 584 are local cases, 52 returning Filipinos from abroad and four still being verified.



Of the new Delta infections, 13 have died while 624 have been tagged as recovered. — Christian Deiparine

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
