Philippines ready for eventual reopening of borders to foreign tourists
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 8, 2021 | 11:45am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines ready for eventual reopening of borders to foreign tourists
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport. 
Pixabay  /  Skitterphoto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Monday said they are ready should the national government lift its restrictions on foreign travelers amid the continuing decline in new COVID-19 cases in the country.



“Our frontline officers at the airports are ready and prepared, and we assure the traveling public of uninterrupted service should they decide to travel to the Philippines,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.





The bureau issued this statement after presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Philippines will reopen its borders to international tourists in “due time.”



“We are also looking at the experience of other countries that already opened to international tourism,” Roque said in Filipino in a Laging Handa briefing last week.



Morente noted that the bureau will need to increase its manpower when international travel resumes to normal, but BI already has laid down plans to address this.



BI acting port operations chief Carlos Capulong said they adopted a response mechanism calls to mobilize personnel assigned to other operating units in his division to perform primary inspection and supervisory duties during times of increase in travel volume.



Last week, the bureau reiterated its police prohibiting airport staff from applying vacation leaves from December 1 to Jan. 15, 2022, in anticipation of the influx of passengers.



Capulong also said they are waiting the appointments of 195 new Immigration officers from the Department of Justice, BI’s mother agency. This new batch of officers will be deployed to different ports across the country.



Morente meanwhile stressed: “Should the IATF and the Office of the President see that the country is ready, we will be happy to welcome again foreign tourists to our shores.”



The bureau recorded a 72% drop in arriving passengers in the first three quarters this year, compared with the same period in 2020. Records showed that only 893,886 international travelers arrived in the Philippines from January to September.



In the first nine months of 2020, BI data showed 3.2 million passengers came to the country, with 2.8 million of these arriving before the lockdown was imposed in March. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 4, 2021 - 5:52pm                           


                           

                              
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 4, 2021 - 5:52pm                              


                              
Emirates is to start daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv on Saturday, the airline announces, in the latest sign of deepening relations since the UAE and Israel normalised ties in September last year.



The Dubai-based carrier, one of the largest in the world, said the new service would also link Israel seamlessly with its global route network.



Low-cost carrier Flydubai launched the first commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai just a few months after last year's agreement. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 1, 2021 - 12:56pm                              


                              
Overseas tourists began pouring into Bangkok and the holiday island of Phuket on Monday as Thailand kickstarted its tourism industry after 18 months of Covid curbs.



The coronavirus pandemic hammered the kingdom's tourism-reliant economy, which last year saw its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis as arrivals dwindled more than 80 percent.



Thai authorities have given the green light to vaccinated tourists from over 60 "low-risk" countries to skip hotel quarantine — providing the sector a much-needed lifeline.



Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and Phuket's international terminal were the first on Monday morning to receive visitors, with mostly European tourists greeted by staff dressed in PPE gear to process their documents. --  AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 30, 2021 - 2:45pm                              


                              
Tourism chief Berna Romulo-Puyat says qualified domestic tourists can now enjoy free Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction tests at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center starting November 1.



"As travel restrictions continue to ease up, we aim to encourage more tourists to visit their destination of choice by providing a full subsidy on RT-PCR testing. This program helps ensure the safety of tourists, tourism workers, and local stakeholders in various destinations", says Puyat.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 29, 2021 - 7:14am                              


                              
The UK government is to remove all remaining countries from its travel "red list", scrapping bans on foreigners travelling to England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says Thursday.



The minister announces the remaining seven countries on the list — Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela — will be taken off on November 1.



Britons arriving from these countries will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, while nationals of those countries will now be allowed to travel to England.



"We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK's first line of defence," Shapps says on Twitter. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 28, 2021 - 7:21am                              


                              
Vaccinated tourists will be allowed into Israel from November 1, the government said on Wednesday, after a campaign to get booster shots into arms succeeding in driving down infections.



Israel was the first country to launch a mass booster campaign, with more than 3.9 million getting a third dose since the summer.



In late August and early September, cases rose to more than 10,000 a day, a number that has since fallen to just a few hundred. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
