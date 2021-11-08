

































































 




   







   















NCR mayors to recommend scrapping of face shields; Manila City eases face shield policy
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 8, 2021 | 9:48am

                           

                        

                                                                        
NCR mayors to recommend scrapping of face shields; Manila City eases face shield policy
Commuters sport face shields while riding the LRT Line 2 coach in Quezon City on Nov. 3, 2021. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases eyes scrapping the mandatory wearing of face shield policy in connection with the downtrend in COVID-19 cases in the country, Malacañang spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said mayors in the National Capital Region will recommend to the national pandemic task force to lift the order for mandatory wearing of face shields except in “critical settings.”



On the same day, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said the wearing of face shields is no longer mandatory in the capital except in medical settings.





On DZBB, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said Metro Manila mayors discussed that face shields can be removed “except for critical places such as in hospitals, like when going barangay health centers and even in public transport.”



Abalos said he will raise this to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.



“So, there, we are supporting the position [Interior Secretary Eduardo Año] on this,” he added in Filipino.



DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said last week that Año will be proposing the removal of face shields, but he added that the decision will still be up to the IATF.



Manila Mayor Moreno meanwhile issued Executive Order 42 directing the non-mandatory wearing of face shields “except in hospital setting, medical clinics and other medical facilities which shall remain to be mandatory.”



The Manila mayor also went live on Facebook to say that the EO is effective immediately on Monday.



“I’m calling all establishments, malls, business, directors and enforcement units… [that they be] informed by now and we will announce again in our social media,” he said.



Moreno also said that this would help lessen the spending of the people buying face shields.



He added that active cases in Manila are now down to 324, and the capital has so far inoculated more than 25,000 minors aged 12 to 17 years olds as the government ramps up its vaccination drive. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BENHUR ABALOS
                                                      FACE SHIELDS
                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      MMDA
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 8, 2021 - 10:13am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.



Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 8, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
The City of Manila issues an executive order declaring the use of face shields as non-mandatory except in medical facilities.



The order cites the de-escalation of the alert level status of the Manila and the rest of the National Capital Region last November 4.



                           

                           

                              

                                 November 8, 2021 - 9:04am                              


                              
Metro Manila mayors have agreed to remove the mandatory wearing of face shields, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.



Face shields would only be worn in critical areas, such as hospitals.



The mayors have yet to recommend this to the government's pandemic task force.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 9:24am                              


                              
Curfew in Metro Manila will be lifted starting November 4, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.



LGUs, however, may impose restrictions on minors despite the lifting of curfew hours, he adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 2, 2021 - 3:34pm                              


                              
Quezon City is now classified as low risk for COVID-19, according to OCTA Research.



OCTA Research fellow Guido David says the positivity rate at the city is at 5% while reproduction number is at 0.50.



COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy in Quezon City is at 42 % while ICU occupancy is 50%, which are both considered low levels.



                           

                           

                              

                                 November 1, 2021 - 11:35am                              


                              
OCTA Research fellow Guido David says Metro Manila could shift to alert level 2 and that it will be safe to repopen businesses.



David notes that some Metro Manila LGUs recorded a positive growth rate but the COVID-19 reproduction number in all LGUs is below one.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
