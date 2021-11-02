

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Pandemic task force eyes scrapping face shield requirement
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 4:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is reviewing its controversial face shield policy, Malacañang said on Tuesday. 



"I can confirm that while the number [of new cases] is decreasing, we are also talking about whether to continue wearing face shields," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in Filipino during his regular press briefing. "But there is still no decision so we will continue wearing face shields for now." 





President Rodrigo Duterte in September eased the face shield requirement, limiting its mandatory use to areas that fall under the 3Cs: crowded, closed and close contact with others. 



Many have questioned the pandemic task force's requirement to wear face shields on top of face masks despite a seeming lack of scientific basis for the policy. 



But physician Edsel Salvaña, an adviser to the IATF, at the same briefing maintained the value of face shields, saying in Filipino that they "are not just additional [protection] for masking." 



"What is important there is the eye protection," he said. "Aside from the double layer of protection, the eye protection is also kind of important."



Salvaña said that while he agrees that easing the face shield policy can be discussed now that the number of new infections is decreasing, the requirement should only be lifted for indoor spaces "once everyone is vaccinated." 



"We will continue to study this," Salvaña assured. Roque chimed in to say that a technical working group was already looking into the matter. 



Face shields spotlighted in Senate probe on pandemic spending 



The government's procurement of face shields has largely figured in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's ongoing probe on reported deficiencies in pandemic spending. 



The controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., the Department of Budget and Management's most favored pandemic supplier, sold face shields to the DBM-Procurement Service for as high as P179 per piece.  



READ: ‘Red flag’: Pharmally sold medical supplies to DOTr at higher prices than own catalog | Former DBM exec: 'No explanation’ for buying face masks for P27, shields for P120



One of the firm's officers, Krizle Grace Mago, also confirmed a Senate witness' testimony that the firm tampered with the expiry dates of medical-grace face shields. The witness, a Pharmally warehouseman, also claimed that many of the face shields were "substandard" but still sold to the government. 



Mago has since disavowed this testimony, calling her admission a "pressured response," but senators have said that her testimony to them under oath still carries more weight than her subsequent denial— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FACE SHIELD
                                                      IATF
                                                      PHARMALLY
                                                      PHARMALLY PHARMACEUTICAL CORP
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DZRH apologizes for incorrect report on Robredo caravan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DZRH apologizes for incorrect report on Robredo caravan


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The station manager of radio DZRH has apologized to Vice President Leni Robredo and her supporters from Northern Samar over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Citing PDP-Laban infighting, former Pacquiao volunteer group shifts support to Moreno
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Citing PDP-Laban infighting, former Pacquiao volunteer group shifts support to Moreno


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“MP Nation is now IM4P or [the] Isko Moreno For President Movement."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines orders Netflix to pull out spy drama episodes showing China's illegal 9-dash line                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines orders Netflix to pull out spy drama episodes showing China's illegal 9-dash line


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
On Monday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines orders Netflix to pull out spy drama episodes showing China's illegal 9-dash line                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines orders Netflix to pull out spy drama episodes showing China's illegal 9-dash line


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
On Monday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Protesters stormed an upscale restaurant in New York City to object to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Family of 'desaparecidos' urges 2022 election candidates to stop enforced disappearances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Family of 'desaparecidos' urges 2022 election candidates to stop enforced disappearances


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"It doesn't matter if days or years have passed since our relatives went missing – the anxiety and agony is still in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Police reports in EJKs included recommendations to 'reward' officers &mdash; CHR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Police reports in EJKs included recommendations to 'reward' officers — CHR


                              

                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We hope that government uses this opportunity to finally bring cases to courts. With thousands of cases left to be scrutinized,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 2.7 million procured Sputnik V doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 2.7 million procured Sputnik V doses


                              

                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Airlines flight PR8623 landed at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Parañaque past 3 p.m. of November 2 carrying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 495 suspected trafficking, illegal recruitment victims intercepted from Jan.-Sept. 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
495 suspected trafficking, illegal recruitment victims intercepted from Jan.-Sept. 2021


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration has intercepted the departure of 495 suspected victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2,303 COVID cases, 128 deaths seen on All Souls' Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2,303 COVID cases, 128 deaths seen on All Souls' Day


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tuesday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,792,656.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with