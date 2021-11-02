

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 8:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
This photo release shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines. 
BBM staff  /  Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A group of political detainees, human rights and medical organizations on Tuesday asked the Commission on Elections to cancel former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Certificate of Candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections.



Six petitioners from civic groups on Tuesday filed a 50-paged Petition to Cancel or Deny Due Course the COC of Marcos before the Comelec, as they accused him of filing the certificate that “contains multiple false material representations.”





“Specifically, Marcos falsified his [COC] when he claimed that he was eligible to be a candidate for President of the Philippines in the 2022 national elections when in fact he is disqualified from doing so,” the petitioners said in a statement.



Marcos filed his COC for presidency on October 10, marking his family’s bid to return to the Malacañang 35 years since the historic ouster of his dictator father.



Section 78 of the Omnibus Election Code states that a CoC may be cancelled or denied due course “on the ground that any material representation contained therein as required under Section 74 hereof is false.”



Arguing for Marcos’ disqualification, the petitioners cited Marcos’ 1995 conviction from a Quezon City Regional Trial Court on multiple failures to file income tax returns.



They said the QC RTC Branch 105 found Marcos guilty beyond reasonable doubt for violating Sections 45 and 50 of the National Internal Revenue Code and sentenced him to imprisonment of nine years and pay the find for his failure to file his income tax returns and/or pay taxes for the years 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985.



Marcos elevated the conviction to the Court of Appeals which upheld the lower court’s finding but modified the decision to only impose a fine against him.



“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Court of Appeals ordered respondent Marcos Jr. to pay the [Bureau of Internal Revenue] the deficiency income taxes due with interest at the legal rate until fully paid,” the petition read.



Marcos withdrew the appeal to contest his conviction. But the petitioners stressed: “In this regard, while it is improper for the Court of Appeals to disregard the penalty of imprisonment in the conviction of respondent Marcos Jr., the absence of any appeal therefrom only affirms the incontestable fact that respondent Marcos Jr. is a convicted criminal,” they added.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Trending

                              

                              

                                 
