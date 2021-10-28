

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines remains at bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 10:14am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines remains at bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking
Passengers ride a jeepney in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on October 19, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is still the “worst place to be” amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite the decline in cases, according to the latest Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking.



With a score of 40.5, the Philippines placed last in a list of 53 countries for a second month.





Southeast Asian nations occupied the bottom rungs of the ranking: Indonesia (48th), Malaysia (50th), Thailand (51st) and Vietnam (52nd).



“While the region’s outbreak may have peaked and vaccination has progressed, especially in Malaysia, many of these export-reliant economies are still reeling from Delta’s hit,” Bloomberg said.



European nations continue to dominate the ranking, with Ireland remaining the best place to be in the pandemic.



The ranking is based on 12 indicators related to virus containment, quality of healthcare, immunization coverage, overall mortality, and progress toward opening borders.



The outbreak in the Philippines has eased after hitting record highs in September.



Over 2.76 million COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Of the figure, only 1.8% are active cases.



Since March, 26.1 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while 30.6 million have received partial protection. The government aims to vaccinate 77 million people this year.



 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

