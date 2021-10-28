Philippines remains at bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is still the “worst place to be” amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite the decline in cases, according to the latest Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking.

With a score of 40.5, the Philippines placed last in a list of 53 countries for a second month.

Related Stories Philippines ranks last in COVID-19 resilience report

Southeast Asian nations occupied the bottom rungs of the ranking: Indonesia (48th), Malaysia (50th), Thailand (51st) and Vietnam (52nd).

“While the region’s outbreak may have peaked and vaccination has progressed, especially in Malaysia, many of these export-reliant economies are still reeling from Delta’s hit,” Bloomberg said.

European nations continue to dominate the ranking, with Ireland remaining the best place to be in the pandemic.

The ranking is based on 12 indicators related to virus containment, quality of healthcare, immunization coverage, overall mortality, and progress toward opening borders.

The outbreak in the Philippines has eased after hitting record highs in September.

Over 2.76 million COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Of the figure, only 1.8% are active cases.

Since March, 26.1 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while 30.6 million have received partial protection. The government aims to vaccinate 77 million people this year.