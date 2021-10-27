

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
COVID-19 vaccination on minors nationwide set on November 5
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 10:58am

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 vaccination on minors nationwide set on November 5
A mother with her daughter show their vaccination card after the inoculation of children at the Pasig City General Hospital on Oct. 15, 2021. The hospital is one of the sites for the pilot run of vaccinations for children ages 12 to 17 years old.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will expand further its COVID-19 vaccination on minors to as young as 12 across the country early next month, inoculation czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Wednesday. 



All vaccination efforts on the said age group, or those 12 to 17, are still on a pilot basis in select hospitals in the National Capital Region. 





But Galvez told CNN Philippines' "The Source" that such would begin to include those outside Metro Manila by next month.



"They could start as early as November 3," he said, adding that even children with no underlying conditions or comorbidities could get the jabs by then. 



The senior administration official said 28 hospitals are currently administering the vaccines to children.



By end of this week, Galvez said an additional 50 medical facilities nationwide would be allowed for the move. 



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed to reporters the expanded rollout on minors. But the Department of Health sought to clarify the final date is on November 5 and not on the third of next month.



By October 21, figures from Galvez showed 5,781 adolescents have since received their COVID-19 jabs.



Vaccinating minors proved to be more crucial in the past months, as many of the age group were infected that experts said may be driven by the Delta variant. 



Local regulators have cleared two vaccine brands so far for individuals below 18: Pfizer and Moderna. 



By October 26, data showed there are now 26.18 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 



That rate is out of the targeted 77.13 million by the government this year to meet "population protection." 



Some 30.59 million have received an initial shot, with 56.77 million doses administered in total. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

