Philippines updates list of 'green' countries
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has updated its list of countries classified as low risk for COVID-19, Malacañang said Friday.
The updated classification will take effect from October 16 to 31.
The following countries are under “green” list:
- Algeria
- American Samoa
- Bhutan
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China (Mainland)
- Comoros
- Republic of the Congo
- Cook Islands
- Eritrea
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Gibraltar
- Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)
- Kiribati
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Niue
- North Korea
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Poland
- Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)
- Saint Helena
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Samoa
- Sierra Leone
- Sint Eustatius
- Solomon Islands
- Sudan
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Yemen
Fully vaccinated Filipino and foreign nationals from “green” countries are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arriving in the country. But they need to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within three days prior to departure from their country of origin.
Meanwhile, the pandemic task force included Romania on the “red” list.
Individuals coming from “red” countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the Philippines, unless they are Filipinos returning via government-initiated repatriation.
All other countries and jurisdictions not mentioned are under the “yellow” list.
Fully vaccinated individuals from “yellow” countries need to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day. Then, they need to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day.
Foreign nationals need to secure pre-booked accommodation of at least six days. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sydney is scrapping mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers from next month, officials said Friday, signalling a faster-than-expected end to tough coronavirus restrictions.
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said that, from November 1, fully vaccinated travellers to the state will have to test negative before getting on the plane, but would not have to quarantine at all on arrival.
"For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales, is open for business," he said. "Hotel quarantine will be a thing of the past. This is a significant day for our state." — AFP
The Ilocos Norte provincial government , through the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office (INTO), has been recording an increasing number of tourists and visitors in the province since it officially opened the province to tourism again on September 24.
As of Wednesday, a total of 229 tourists arrived in the province, recording its biggest single-day arrival in October 10, with 51 tourists, most from the National Capital Region, Cagayan, Baguio City, La Union, and Pampanga.
"We’re happy to share that we have an increasing number of tourist arrivals in Ilocos Norte. I know that these are not impressive numbers especially before the pandemic, as we were welcoming thousands of tourists back then. With our current situation, this is not bad at all," Xavier Ruiz, INTO officer-in-charge said.
"We can see the trend that people from our neighboring provinces and regions are actually traveling just to visit our province. Most of them would stay in resorts in Pagudpud for staycations and some would go around the province as tourists," Ruiz added. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in "early November" to non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a senior White House official announces.
The official said the administration would give the "precise date very soon" -- both for the land crossings as well as international trips by plane, which the official said would be timed to "go together."
The US already announced in September that it would lift bans in November on all vaccinated air passengers who undergo testing and contact tracing. — AFP
Fiji will ease COVID-19 restrictions and announce its reopening for international travel after the country hit a vaccination milestone.
Changes to the country's virus restrictions would be announced on Sunday afternoon after 80% of the adult population received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama says.
"A full three weeks ahead of schedule! I'm grateful to everyone who's rolled up their sleeves to help make Fiji safe," Bainimarama says in a tweet. — AFP
The General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions that limited movement in and out of Baguio City has prompted pleas from a tourism sector hardly making ends meet.
The Baguio Tourism Council is appealing to the city government to reopen the tourism industry.
BTC pleads for the reopening, even with certain restrictions, to sustain the livelihood of thousands of industry workers affected by the lockdowns caused by the Delta variant-driven surge of COVID-19.
Through Resolution No. 09-2021, BTC is asking the city to allow the entry of fully vaccinated and RT-PCR-tested visitors even on a limited capacity as allowed by the national Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.
It said that the economic sector has been reeling from the havoc wrought by the stringent lockdowns that caused business stoppages and lay-offs.
— The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
