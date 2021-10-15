Philippines updates list of 'green' countries

Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has updated its list of countries classified as low risk for COVID-19, Malacañang said Friday.

The updated classification will take effect from October 16 to 31.

The following countries are under “green” list:

Algeria

American Samoa

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gibraltar

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

Kiribati

Madagascar

Mali

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Niue

North Korea

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Helena

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Yemen

Fully vaccinated Filipino and foreign nationals from “green” countries are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arriving in the country. But they need to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within three days prior to departure from their country of origin.

Meanwhile, the pandemic task force included Romania on the “red” list.

Individuals coming from “red” countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the Philippines, unless they are Filipinos returning via government-initiated repatriation.

All other countries and jurisdictions not mentioned are under the “yellow” list.

Fully vaccinated individuals from “yellow” countries need to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day. Then, they need to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day.

Foreign nationals need to secure pre-booked accommodation of at least six days. — Gaea Katreena Cabico