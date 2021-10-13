
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 6:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Pixabay / Skitterphoto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force on Wednesday waived mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated inbound travelers. 



Starting October 14, Thursday, foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated will instead be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from their country of origin, Malacañang said in a statement. 





"Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. 



Fully-vaccinated Filipinos coming from abroad may do the same or "they can choose facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival." 



Those looking to waive their quarantine will be required to present one of the following documents:



    
	
  • VaxCertPH digital certificate
    • 
	
  • Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) / World Health Organization (WHO) – issued International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICV)
    • 
	
  • National digital certificate of the foreign government where they were vaccinated
    • 
	
  • WHO-issued ICV 
    • 
	
  • the national digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal agreement 
    • 




Currently, only travelers from Bermuda are barred from entering the country. All other nations and territories are classified as "green" (low risk) or "yellow" (moderate risk). 



Inbound travelers who are not fully vaccinated, whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, or are fully vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements must undergo a facility-based quarantine.



They will have to remain in quaranine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day of their stay. Foreign nationals will be required to secure hotel reservations for at least six days. 



Meanwhile, minors traveling with fully vaccinated parents or guardians will be required to observe quarantine protocols corresponding to their quarantine status. Parents and guardians will be required to accompany the child for the entire duration of the facility-based quarantine. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

