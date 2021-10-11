
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines sees 411 more Delta variant cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 10:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines sees 411 more Delta variant cases
Commuters prepare their face shields as they board an EDSA carousel bus at the Monumento station in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 411 more cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 from samples collected as far as February this year. 



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the new infections accounted for 55% of the 747 samples collected up until last month. 



The number of local cases and of returning Filipinos from overseas with the Delta were not immediately available. 



But Vergeire added 88 cases of the Alpha or the variant first identified in the United Kingdom were also seen, as well as 78 cases of the Beta or that originally reported in South Africa. 



This development pushed the Philippines' total count of Delta cases to 3,798, or 26.2% of the 14,517 samples tested in total. 



Beta variant followed with 3,307 cases or 22.78%, while the number of Alpha variant cases stood at 2,935 or 20.22%. 



"The increased proportion of these variants can be attributed to their increased transmissibility," Vergeire said in a briefing.



She added, however, that sampling methodology also affects the proportions as authorities remain prioritizing samples from target areas or populations. 



Vergeire said these include those in areas with clustering of cases, severe to critical infections, as well as samples from areas with a sudden increase in cases and fully vaccinated individuals. 


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      PHILIPPINE GENOME CENTER
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 11, 2021 - 10:24am                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 10:24am                              


                              
The DOH reports 411 more cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the new Delta variant cases come from 747 samples collected from February to September.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 8:42am                              


                              
The Philippines has 640 new cases of the Delta variant of COCID-19 out of the 748 samples it sent for genome sequencing, the Department of Health announces.



DOH says 584 are local cases, 52 returning Filipinos from abroad and four still being verified.



Of the new Delta infections, 13 have died while 624 have been tagged as recovered. — Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:38pm                              


                              
The Department of Health reports 279 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines.



Among the new cases, 245 are local cases while 21 are returning Filipinos from overseas. 



                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 9:42am                              


                              
The Delta variant (B.1.617.2 Indian lineage) comprises 16% of the total of coronavirus cases in the Philippines, according to latest data from the Department of Health.



The Beta variant (B.1.351 South African lineage) remains the most common lineage nationally with 24%, followed by the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7 UK lineage) with 21.5%. 



The DOH notes that once detected in a region, the Beta variant becomes the more common lineage.



                           

                           

                              

                                 August 26, 2021 - 10:53am                              


                              
Australia on Thursday reports more than 1,000 new local coronavirus cases for the first time during the pandemic, as a Delta variant outbreak surged in Sydney.



New South Wales state, which includes the country's most populous city Sydney, announced a record 1,029 cases of Covid-19 for the previous 24 hours.



An outbreak that began in the city in mid-June has reached over 15,000 cases and spread to smaller towns and cities, prompting the return of lockdowns and travel restrictions across Australia's populated southeast. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipina nurse in New Jersey who was critically injured after being knocked down by a fleeing thief in Times Square, New...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's about time the government considered easing mobility restrictions in Metro Manila to an Alert Level 2 or 3 status...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Allison Jackson |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippines' "First Daughter" Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Senate partial Pharmally report out this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate partial Pharmally report out this week


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee may release this week a partial report on its investigation into the alleged anomalies in...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The possibility of a landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time...the storm will continue to move westward...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets new donated Pfizer doses from US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets new donated Pfizer doses from US


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the latest shipment is part of the 1.8 million doses Washington has pledged...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
US President Joe Biden joined in celebrating Filipino American History Month for October, as the American leader recognized...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring was located 325 km east of Aparri, Cagayan at 7 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PNP chief orders early preparation for Undas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders early preparation for Undas


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police is preparing for the observance of All Saints' and All Souls' Days this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Maring to bring rains in Luzon, Visayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maring to bring rains in Luzon, Visayas


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Maring, which has merged with a low-pressure area formerly known as Nando, is expected to still bring rains...

                                                         


      

         

            
