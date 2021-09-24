Handling of preliminary probe into drug rap vs Ongpin transferred to DOJ main office

MANILA, Philippines — The drug case filed against Julian Ongpin, the last known companion of Bree Jonson died last weekend, will be handled by the main Department of Justice office, instead of a provincial prosecutor, Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

Ongpin, son of tycoon Roberto, is facing possession of illegal drugs complaint and was freed from detention by the inquest prosecutor after it was deemed that proceedings will be through preliminary investigation.

“[T]he state prosecutors of the DOJ will now take over the preliminary investigation of the case,” Guevarra told reporters on Friday.

In a separate message, DOJ Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of La Union “was directed to immediately transfer the entire records of the case to the [Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecution Staff.].”

Guevarra said the regional prosecutor requested the transfer of preliminary investigation into the drug complaint against Ongpin to the DOJ main office “to assure the public and all concerned of a fair and impartial handling of the case.”

“No comment whatsoever on the handling of the inquest proceedings was made in the request,” the DOJ chief said, adding: “The case has generated a lot of public interest, so I want to make sure that it is handled very well.”

He also said Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento will “designate the state prosecutors who will handle the preliminary investigation of the case.”

Aglipay-Villar said Guevarra ordered two prosecutors to conduct the preliminary investigation and file corresponding charges in court, if warranted by evidence.

The DOJ has yet to name the prosecutors who will handle the case or set the date for the preliminary investigation.

Release of Ongpin

Authorities are investigating the death of Jonson, who was found unconscious in hostel room in San Juan, La Union last Saturday. She was later declared dead at the hospital.

Police found more than 12 grams of cocaine in the room Jonson and Ongpin shared and filed a complaint against the latter, but the prosecutor ordered his release, pending the preliminary investigation of the case.

Guevarra however refused to comment on the release of Ongpin. “As justice secretary, I refrain from commenting on or interfering in cases which are still under preliminary investigation,” he said.

The DOJ issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against Ongpin on Tuesday, which sets up a monitoring system for the possible departure of the subject from all ports in the country.

The PNP and the National Bureau of Investiagation conducted separate autopsies on the body of Jonson.