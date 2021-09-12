'Kiko' weakens; habagat affects parts of Luzon

Satellite image shows Typhoon Kiko (Chanthu) slightly weakening on September 12 as it moves over the sea east of central Taiwan.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kiko (international name Chanthu) has slightly weakened and is now over the sea east of Central Taiwan, state weather bureau Pagasa said Sunday morning.

Only the northern portion of Batanes (Itbayat) and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Calayan Is., Panuitan Is.) and the rest of Batanes remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals No. 2 and 1, respectively.

The state weather bureau in its latest weather bulletin early morning Sunday said that Kiko was last seen 245 kilometers North of Itbayat, Batanes packing winds of 175 kph, gustiness of up to 215 kph, and central pressure of 940 hPa.

It continues to move north at 15 kph and is projected to remain a typhoon as it weakens further.

Pagasa added that the habagat enhanced by Kiko will bring moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan.

"Occasional gusty winds will be experienced over these areas especially in the coastal and upland localities. Under these conditions, flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," Pagasa's separate report on the southwest monsoon read.

"In the next 24 hours, Typhoon 'KIKO' will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over Babuyan Islands."

By 2 a.m. on Monday, September 13, Kiko is projected to be 740 km North of Itbayat, Batanes outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.