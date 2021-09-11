




































































 




   

   









Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jolina leaves 14 dead; Kiko Signal No. 4 raised
Ignacio Agapito from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office monitors the movement of Typhoon Jolina on Sept. 7, 2021.
The STAR  /  Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen persons reportedly died due to various reasons related to Tropical Storm Jolina’s heavy rains, flooding and landslides in various areas of Luzon and the Visayas.



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said only one of the casualties has been confirmed while 13 are still being validated.



The lone validated fatality who drowned was identified as Jovert Manalo Garay, 21, a fisherman and resident of Sitio Lagundian, Barangay Tungib in Buenavista, Marinduque.



Data as of yesterday afternoon said 20 persons were reported injured while four were reported as missing and are now the subject of search and rescue operations.



The NDRRMC said Jolina (international name Consun) affected a total of 617 barangays covering 28,444 families or 109,680 individuals.



Of the number, 2,580 families or 9,797 persons are seeking shelter and receiving support in 245 different evacuation centers.



The NDRRMC said areas affected by the storm include Region 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Regions 5, 6, 8, 12 and the National Capital Region.



Damage to agriculture has so far been estimated to reach P256 million mostly in Regions 5, 6, 8 and Mimaropa.



The NDRRMC said estimated damage to infrastructure has reached P30.6 million also in Regions 5, 6 and Mimaropa.



Meanwhile, Typhoon Kiko (Chanthu) will bring destructive winds and at times torrential rainfall over some parts of extreme Northern Luzon as it moves closer to Philippine landmass today.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Kiko could still slightly intensify last night and is expected to bring heavy to intense and at times torrential rains over the northeastern portion of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands and Batanes.



Kiko was monitored 190 kms. east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan as of 4 p.m. yesterday. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center, which could intensify to 205 kph and gustiness of up to 240 kph.



Kiko will also bring heavy to intense rains over northern Isabela and the rest of Cagayan, and moderate to heavy and at times intense rains can be expected over the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern and central Aurora and the rest of Cagayan Valley. This may cause widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides especially in high-hazard areas.



PAGASA said Kiko will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rains over the western section of Southern Luzon and Western Visayas.



Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 3 was raised over the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan, eastern portion of Babuyan islands and southern portion of Batanes yesterday.



Signal No. 2 is up over the rest of Batanes, Babuyan islands, the remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan and northeastern portion of Isabela and Apayao. PAGASA said signal No. 4 may be hoisted over portions of Babuyan island.



Kiko is moving generally northwestward toward the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area and was expected to pass over the coastal waters of northeastern Cagayan last night.



The possibility of landfall over northeastern Cagayan was not ruled out but Kiko is expected to cross the Babuyan islands and Batanes this afternoon or evening.



Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards where signals are in effect, with sea travel risky for all types of vessels.



The typhoon will move northward and exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Sunday afternoon or evening.



Heightened alert



In a statement, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Vice Admiral Leopoldo Laroya said they are ready to assist local government units (LGUs) and the disaster risk reduction and management offices in areas that will be hit by Typhoon Kiko for any untoward incidents and for possible rescue operations.



“We learned so much during our operations amid Typhoon Ulysses last year that left major damage in the Cagayan Valley region… the PCG cannot do it on its own. We need the support of our stakeholders and the general public to lessen, if not prevent, the loss of lives during typhoon season,” Laroya said.



The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has monitored at least four road closures in Region 3 and 4A due to flooding, fallen trees and landslides brought upon by Jolina.



As of 6 a.m. Thursday, DPWH Bureau of Maintenance reported that the Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road, Diteki River Detour Road in Aurora and Lemery-Taal Diversion Road in Barangay Palanas, Lemery, Batangas are closed and flooded; while a section of Indang-Alfonso Via Luksuhin Road is currently impassable due to fallen trees, as well the Tagaytay-Taal Lake Road in Brgy. San Jose, Tagaytay City, Cavite due to landslides.



Meanwhile, the Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road at Baong Spillway and Labi Spillway in Brgy. Labi, Nueva Ecija is only passable to heavy vehicles due to strong water currents.



Also reported with limited access due to flooding are parts of Calamba-Sta Cruz-Famy Jct. Road and Manila South Road in Laguna, and Tayabas-Mainit-Mauban Road in Quezon. These roads are currently passable only to heavy vehicles.



In Leyte, the Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-Lapaz Road in Marabong Bridge, Brgy. Moging, Burauen, Leyte is only open to light vehicles due to a scoured slope protection bridge abutment.



Agri damage



?Agricultural damage caused by Jolina now stands at P270.34 million after validation, the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operation Center said.?Based on its latest bulletin as of 10 a.m. yesterday, a total of 11,499 farmers and fisherfolk have been affected with volume of production loss at 15,450 metric tons (MT) and 8,083 hectares of agricultural areas in Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Western Visayas and Calabarzon.?“Affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, livestock and fisheries,” the DA said.?Total damage is lower than the earlier reported P299.4 million due to a reduction after validation by the Eastern Visayas office of the DA.?Rice accounted for 70.9 percent of the damage or 6,165 hectares with volume loss of 13,218 MT valued at P192 million.?High value crops had an 18.5 percent share of the total damage particularly for vegetables, fruit trees and cassa va with a volume loss of 1,230 MT valued at P49.9 million.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

