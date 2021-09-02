Immigration warns of scammers offering fake entry permits to foreigners

Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has warned the public against scammers who offer fake entry permits to foreign nationals who wish to enter the country, as it stressed current travel restrictions enforced in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the bureau said it received a complaint against a social media user that offered entry permits.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said one of the victims said they were asked to contact a supposed immigration officer that would ensure the smooth entry of the foreign national into the country.

BI records, however, showed that the supposed immigration officer is not an employee of the bureau.

Morente also stressed that the bureau does not offer such service.

The immigration stressed that to date, only Filipinos, foreign spouses and children of Filipinos, foreign parents of Filipino minors, and foreigners holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas are allowed entry in the Philippines.

Entry of tourists is still not restricted, the bureau also said.

It added that foreign posts abroad also issue entry exemption documents to foreign nationals who intend to enter the country with tourist visas.

The Philippines has also extended the travel ban imposed on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia until September 5.

The ban does not cover Filipinos who are returning to the Philippines through the government's repatriation efforts. They will still have to undergo quarantine and testing protocols on arrival. — Kristine Joy Patag