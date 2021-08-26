Warrant out vs ex-US diplomat Cheves over child abuse, porn case

Ex-diplomat Dean Edward Cheves indicted in United States for engaging in sexual activity with a minor in the Philippines is facing separate charges in the Pasay court.

MANILA, Philippines — A Pasay court on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest against former United States diplomat Dean Edward Cheves over engaging in sexual activity with a minor in the Philippines.

Pasay Regional Trial Court Branch 109 Presiding Judge Christian Castañeda issued the warrant of arrest against Cheves who is now at the United States, where he was also indicted on engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and possession of child pornography.

Cheves is facing charges before the Pasay court for violation of Republic Ac 7610 or Child Abuse Law and RA 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act.

The court set bail for P200,000 each charge.

Cheves was with the Foreign Service at the US Embassy in Manila from September 2020 to February 2021.

The domestic case stemmed from a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. The victim, "Jane", is a Grade 10 student studying in Taguig.

According to the Pasay City Office of the City Prosecutor’s resolution, "Jane" admitted to police and social welfare officers that she sends her nude photos online to older men and meets them for sex.

She met Cheves on February 12 in Makati City where she gave the latter oral sex while he was driving. They met again on February 22 and had sex. Cheves also filmed the intercourse without the victim’s consent.

Police also submitted contents of the victim's mobile phone and SIM card, showing "sexual and lewd conversations" with Cheves. They also submitted screenshots of the video recording.

The case Cheves is facing in the US is separate from the Pasay City proceedings as American authorities “quietly conducted their own separate investigation here.”

The Philippine government is looking into the possible extradition of Cheves, with the DOJ’s Office of Chief State Counsel taking the lead in evaluating options.

Guevarra previously said the DOJ and DFA are still studying surrounding issues such as "diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention and territorial jurisdiction."