DOJ studying extradition of former US diplomat indicted for sex with minor

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice’s Office of Chief State Counsel is taking the lead in studying the possible extradition of a former United States diplomat who was indicted in the US for engaging in sexual activity with a minor in the Philippines.

“We’re still gathering a lot of information. Then we’ll evaluate and make our move,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters on Tuesday.

The justice department is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs on relevant issues on the indictment of Dean Cheves, a former member of the Foreign Service at the US embassy in Manila from September 2020 to February 2021.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia returned an indictment on August 3, charging Cheves for engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and possession of child pornography.

In a release, the US Department of Justice said Cheves allegedly met a 16-year-old online and engaged in sexual activity with the victim. Videos of the acts and child pornography were also found on his devices.

Guevarra said Tuesday that they have yet to communicate with the US on the possibility of extraditing Cheves.

He noted that the Philippine government is still studying surrounding issues such as “diplomatic immunity under the Vienna convention and territorial jurisdiction.”

“Assuming that these issues have been clarified, we shall proceed to coordinate with the US Department of Justice under the umbrella of the [Republic of the Philippines]-US Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT),” Guevarra earlier explained.

The justice secretary said that depending on evidence, Cheves may face charges for violating the Philippines’ anti-child abuse act, anti-child pornography act, anti-human trafficking law, and the Revised Penal Code.

“Mr. Cheves may be extradited to the Philippines once he is charged under any or all of the aforementioned laws, subject to the provisions of our extradition treaty with the US,” he added. — Kristine Joy Patag