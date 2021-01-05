#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
In this Dec. 29, 2020 photo, motorists pass by a quarantine control point manned by members of the Manila Police District at the boundary of Manila and Quezon City as President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of general community quarantine in Metro Manila and nine other areas until January 31.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 7:33am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

Duterte won’t allow PSG to face vaccine probe
By Edith Regalado | 7 hours ago
President Duterte will not allow members of the Presidential Security Group to face any probe on how select PSG members were...
San Miguel airport franchise lapses into law
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The measure, now known as Republic Act No. 11506, grants San Miguel Aerocity, Inc. a franchise to construct, develop, establish,...
Red Cross to vaccinate 1 million Pinoys
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross yesterday said it was looking to administer COVID-19 vaccines to about a million Filipinos.
Name Cabinet officials who were given vaccine – Gordon
By Delon Porcalla | 7 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon yesterday urged Cabinet officials who reportedly had themselves secretly vaccinated with smuggled serums...
Roque wants Filipinos to 'stop' discussion on illegal vaccines for PSG
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"So they made the decision, even if it was without authorization, to get vaccinated. In other words, because they were ready...
Latest
Child porn transactions hit P113 million in 6 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 7 hours ago
Suspicious transactions worth P113.1 million related to child pornography were reported in the first half of last year, almost...
Government studying stricter travel restrictions
By Mayen Jaymalin | 7 hours ago
With the looming shortage of quarantine facilities, the government is considering barring the entry of overseas Filipino workers...
Sotto files bill to renew ABS-CBN franchise
By Paolo Romero | 7 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III filed yesterday a bill seeking to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN, which was shut down last...
Oil price hike on first week of 2021
By Danessa Rivera | 7 hours ago
Gasoline prices would be raised by P0.45 per liter, diesel prices by P0.30 and kerosene prices by P0.40 per liter.
Duterte defers PhilHealth premium hike
By Edith Regalado | 7 hours ago
President Duterte last night deferred the increase in monthly premium payments of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. members,...
