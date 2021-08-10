CHR probing kidnap-slay of online seller in Nueva Ecija

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday said it launched an inquiry into the kidnap and killing of a 35-year old woman in Nueva Ecija by five police officers and two civilian accomplices.

Online seller Nadia Casar and a Grab driver that she hired were kidnapped last July 20 in Barangay Tagpos, Sta. Rosa, according to the Philippine National Police.

The Grab driver was robbed of his phone and cash and eventually released by the kidnappers the next day. But the burnt body of Casar was found stuffed in a sack and buried in a shallow grave on Sunday, August 1, at Sitio Pinagpala in Barangay Imelda Valley, Palayan City.

Three cops and two civilians have been arrested and indicted for kidnapping and serious illegal detention, according to the PNP.

CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia in a statement said the commission "strongly condemns this heinous act."

"Not only because this crime was an assault to a woman, who is regarded to be part of the vulnerable sectors, but also such blatant disregard for the law and human rights was said to have been carried out by five police officers and two civilian accomplices."

De Guia said the commission's office in Central Luzon is already conducting an independent probe on the incident.

Cops reminded: Your duty is to serve and protect

She also reiterated the CHR's reminder to police that their sworn duty is to "serve and protect" the interest of the people. "To be at the forefront of committing crimes is a betrayal of this mandate."

"At the same time, civilians are reminded that any abuse and violation of rights of others has appropriate punishments under our laws," De Guia said.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, on Monday vowed swift justice for Casar's family, calling the incident "unacceptable in our organization."

Since he was installed as head of the organization in May, Eleazar has promised action and plead understanding from the public several times amid scrutiny over a slew of high-profile killings perpetrated by cops.

"We should be the ones providing protection and not the ones killing the lives of civilians," he said on Monday.

Noting Eleazar's statement on the incident, De Guia said: "We shall hold on to the PNP Chief's commitment in addressing the culture of violence and impunity within the police organi[z]ation in service of upholding their duty and protection of the human rights of all."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna