




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
CHR probing kidnap-slay of online seller in Nueva Ecija
Satellite image shows Brgy. Imelda Valley, Palayan City in Nueva Ecija. 
Google Maps

                     

                        

                           
CHR probing kidnap-slay of online seller in Nueva Ecija

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 5:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday said it launched an inquiry into the kidnap and killing of a 35-year old woman in Nueva Ecija by five police officers and two civilian accomplices. 



Online seller Nadia Casar and a Grab driver that she hired were kidnapped last July 20 in Barangay Tagpos, Sta. Rosa, according to the Philippine National Police. 





The Grab driver was robbed of his phone and cash and eventually released by the kidnappers the next day. But the burnt body of Casar was found stuffed in a sack and buried in a shallow grave on Sunday,  August 1, at Sitio Pinagpala in Barangay Imelda Valley, Palayan City.



Three cops and two civilians have been arrested and indicted for kidnapping and serious illegal detention, according to the PNP. 



CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia in a statement said the commission "strongly condemns this heinous act."



"Not only because this crime was an assault to a woman, who is regarded to be part of the vulnerable sectors, but also such blatant disregard for the law and human rights was said to have been carried out by five police officers and two civilian accomplices." 



De Guia said the commission's office in Central Luzon is already conducting an independent probe on the incident.  



Cops reminded: Your duty is to serve and protect 



She also reiterated the CHR's reminder to police that their sworn duty is to "serve and protect" the interest of the people. "To be at the forefront of committing crimes is a betrayal of this mandate." 



"At the same time, civilians are reminded that any abuse and violation of rights of others has appropriate punishments under our laws," De Guia said. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, on Monday vowed swift justice for Casar's family, calling the incident "unacceptable in our organization." 



Since he was installed as head of the organization in May, Eleazar has promised action and plead understanding from the public several times amid scrutiny over a slew of high-profile killings perpetrated by cops. 



"We should be the ones providing protection and not the ones killing the lives of civilians," he said on Monday. 



Noting Eleazar's statement on the incident, De Guia said: "We shall hold on to the PNP Chief's commitment in addressing the culture of violence and impunity within the police organi[z]ation in service of upholding their duty and protection of the human rights of all."



— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHR
                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in talks with Pacquiao for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in talks with Pacquiao for 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo revealed that she has also engaged in “exploratory talks” with Sen. Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The President did not identify the LGU so we can’t act unless there is a specific and clear instruction," DILG spokesman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR &mdash; MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR — MMDA


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[The Metro Manila Council] also passed a resolution this afternoon that it is the last time to leave the house even though...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's Food and Drug Administration said the Gamaleya Research Institute has applied for emergency use authorization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights said it is investigating the Manila barangay watchman’s shooting of a curfew violator...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-police personnel shouldn't be allowed to carry guns, lawmaker says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-police personnel shouldn't be allowed to carry guns, lawmaker says


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“Enforcement multipliers like barangay tanods are not fully trained on proper firearms use and discipline, so in order...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR probing kidnap-slay of online seller in Nueva Ecija
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR probing kidnap-slay of online seller in Nueva Ecija


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday said it launched an inquiry into the kidnap and killing of a 35-year old woman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaccinated US citizens warned vs non-essential trips to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaccinated US citizens warned vs non-essential trips to Philippines


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manila joined 64 other nations under the said status, per an Aug. 9 travel health notice by the Centers for Disease Control...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
His doctor is advising him against it but President Rodrigo Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors despite the risks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH recommends shelving the vaccination for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH recommends shelving the vaccination for minors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The health department has recommended the delaying of the vaccination of children, citing the limited supply of COVID-19 jabs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with