



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Nueva Ecija cops arrested for kidnap-slay of online seller
Satellite image shows Brgy. Imelda Valley, Palayan City in Nueva Ecija. 
Google Maps

                     

                        

                           
Nueva Ecija cops arrested for kidnap-slay of online seller

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 7:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police vowed justice for the family of an online seller who was kidnapped and killed by five police officers and two civilian accomplishes in Nueva Ecija last July 20.



The PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, earlier reported that 35-year-old online seller Nadia Casar and a Grab driver she hired were kidnapped by five men in Barangay Tagpos, Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija in July.





The Grab driver was robbed of his phone and cash and eventually released by the kidnappers the next day, but the burnt body of Casar was found stuffed in a sack and buried in a shallow grave on Sunday, August 1, at Sitio Pinagpala in Barangay Imelda Valley, Palayan City.



"We extend our sincere condolences to the family of Nadia Casar and your police promise a clean, speedy and thorough investigation into the incident to hold the perpetrators accountable and punish them," Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said in Filipino.



READ: Kidnapped woman found dead



Eleazar said that three cops and two civilians have already been arrested and indicted for kidnapping and serious illegal detention, namely:



    
	
  1. Police SSgt. Benedict Matias Reyes, assigned to the Sta. Rosa Municipal Police Station in Nueva Ecija;
    2. 
	
  2. Police SSgt. June Malillin, of the Palayan City Police Station;
    3. 
	
  3. Police Cpl. Julius Alcantara, of the Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office Drug Enforcement Unit;
    4. 
	
  4. Franklin Macapagal
    5. 
	
  5. Dario Robarios 
    6. 




This comes after the PNP held a dialogue with Casar’s sister Mosripa Casar and family relatives Fahad Tambara, Datu Bong Alonto, and lawyer Al Razul Sultan at the PNP National Headquarters in Camp Crame.



Despite the evidence, the PNP still referred to the incident as an alleged kidnapping and killing. 



"This kind of work is unacceptable in our organization. We should be the ones providing protection and not the ones killing the lives of civilians," Eleazar added.



    




Meanwhile, Police MSgt. Rowen Martin, assigned to the Cabanatuan City Police Station; and Police SSgt. Drextemir Esmundo, assigned to the Cabiao Municipal Police Station have surrendered to their chiefs and are now under restrictive custody.



"These suspects were identified by a witness to the crime, so we have strong evidence to file charges and put them behind bars," Eleazar said.



Other killings by police still pending resolution



Though the PNP takes action in cases of high-profile killings perpetrated by cops, it continues to drag its feet in the alleged murders of activists.



Police leadership then points to past cases as proof that lapses on the part of cops are "promptly addressed," but continue to deny what critics say is a culture of violence and impunity within the police organization. 



In most cases of police abuse, Eleazar routinely appeals to the public to let the investigations take their course before making conclusions on the incidents. 



READ: After murder of Laguna teenager, PNP chief says police lapses are 'promptly addressed'



Late July saw two activists in Albay shot dead by cops after the two were found spraying protest graffiti on a wall. Cops claimed they were armed and fought back. Rights groups said they didn't need guns to spray protest art. 



Less than a week later, Buenavista Municipal police gunned down a woodchopper in front of his son, claiming he attacked them with a bolo knife. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANTI-KIDNAPPING GROUP
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zamboanga City fines, sends back 10 travelers for fake swab test results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zamboanga City fines, sends back 10 travelers for fake swab test results


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
All the passengers were fined and then allowed to stay at a local hotel — at their expense — before being sent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nueva Ecija cops arrested for kidnap-slay of online seller
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nueva Ecija cops arrested for kidnap-slay of online seller


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"This kind of work is unacceptable in our organization. We should be the ones providing protection and not the ones killing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan to start aid distribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan to start aid distribution


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city governments of Pasig, Mandaluyong and San Juan will start this week the distribution of ayuda or cash assistance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cabangbang named PSG chief
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed Col. Randolph Cabangbang as the fifth head of the Presidential Security Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Strict border control imposed in Luzon provinces
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Strict border control was implemented yesterday in provinces in Luzon as nearby areas were placed on lockdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG directs probe into barangay tanod's shooting of man in Tondo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG directs probe into barangay tanod's shooting of man in Tondo


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the Philippine National Police to look into a barangay tanod’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA suspends online passport delivery services
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA suspends online passport delivery services


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The DFA apologizes for the shortcomings of QRS and requests the public’s understanding as it puts together alternative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE eyes cash grant for 3 million workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE eyes cash grant for 3 million workers


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment is looking to provide cash assistance to at least three million workers affected by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 6 Pinays bound for Dubai barred
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
6 Pinays bound for Dubai barred


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officers of the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have prevented six Filipino women from traveling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief warns public vs money-making scheme
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief warns public vs money-making scheme


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice has warned the public not to respond to a fake e-mail address posing as DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with