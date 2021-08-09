City of Manila residents wait for their turn to get their COVID-19 jab as the local government began its 24/7 vaccination program on Aug. 8, 2021
DOH logs 8,900 new COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 4:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said 8,900 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, with the country's total count now at 1,667,714.
This marks the fifth straight day of reporting more than 8,000 new infections. Today's numbers saw active cases up down by 946 from 77,516 on August 8.
DOH said all laboratories submitted testing results.
- Active cases: 78,480 or 4.7% of the total
- Recoveries:7,937, bringing the number to 1,560,106
- Deaths: 6, or now 29,128 in total
Delta variant in more regions
- The Philippines is now under "high-risk" classification for COVID-19 as coronavirus infections continue to go up.
- Of the country's 17 regions, 13 now have cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. Metro Manila has the highest count followed by Calabarzon.
- Government figures showed there are now 11.39 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 vaccine, out of the country's target of 70 million this year.
- Health Secretary Francisco Duque III backed calls to include children and teenagers for COVID-19 vaccination once supply of the jabs is enough.
- The Philippine National Police said persons travelling for health or medical reasons will be allowed to cross border control points in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces.
