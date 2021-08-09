DOH logs 8,900 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said 8,900 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, with the country's total count now at 1,667,714.

This marks the fifth straight day of reporting more than 8,000 new infections. Today's numbers saw active cases up down by 946 from 77,516 on August 8.

DOH said all laboratories submitted testing results.

Active cases : 78,480 or 4.7% of the total

Recoveries :7,937, bringing the number to 1,560,106

Deaths: 6, or now 29,128 in total

Delta variant in more regions