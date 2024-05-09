^

Headlines

AFP, DFA warn public vs China's 'false' claims on Ayungin arrangement

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 9:45am
AFP, DFA warn public vs China's 'false' claims on Ayungin arrangement
The BRP Sierra Madre serves as an outpost of the Philippine Marines in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippine government ran it aground deliberately on Ayungin (Second Thomas Shoal) in 1999 to assert the country's sovereignty in that part of the South China Sea.
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) cautioned the public against falling for false narratives following China's claim about a supposed agreement to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea. 

In a statement late Wednesday, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of staff of the AFP, said the organization will "not dignify" the claim of the Chinese Embassy in Manila that Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, commander of the military's Western Command, had agreed on a "new model" arrangement on the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. 

Brawner said that China's claim of an audio recording allegedly between Carlos and a Chinese diplomat "does not merit significant concern as it appears to be a malign influence effort from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)."

"Transcripts can easily be fabricated, and audio recordings can be manufactured by using deep fakes," he added. 

The DFA earlier said the Philippine had not made any deals with China concerning the Ayungin Shoal. The agency stressed that only President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can authorize agreements entered into by the government on matters pertaining to the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año also denied Beijing's claim. 

Caution vs deceptive claims

Brawner urged the public and the media "to handle such reports with care and to avoid spreading unverified information that could further escalate tensions or mislead public opinions."

Echoing the AFP, the DFA also warned against being swayed by deceptive narratives. 

"Resorting to tactics such as releasing unverifiable recordings of supposed conversations with Philippine officials could demonstrate efforts to sow discord and confusion among Philippine agencies and the Filipino public," the department said. 

It also reminded diplomats to strictly adhere to the 1961 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, which states that "it is the duty of all persons… to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State. They also have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State."

Teodoro on Wednesday urged the DFA to look into how individuals from the Chinese Embassy supposedly recorded a phone conversation between Carlos and a Chinese diplomat on a so-called new model agreement on rotation and resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal. 

The defense chief said those involved in the alleged wiretapping and violation of international relations protocols should be expelled from the Philippines, if the accusations are verified. 

Relations between Manila and Beijing have deteriorated following incidents involving Philippine and Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea, including collisions and the firing of water cannons.

vuukle comment

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC grants protection writ for ex-Bayan Muna solon, declares &lsquo;red-tagging&rsquo; threatens life, liberty, security

SC grants protection writ for ex-Bayan Muna solon, declares ‘red-tagging’ threatens life, liberty, security

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
In a 39-page decision dated July 4, 2023,  the high court declared that associating red-tagging and guilt by association...
Headlines
fbtw
House leaders: Senate &lsquo;losing integrity&rsquo; over PDEA leaks probe

House leaders: Senate ‘losing integrity’ over PDEA leaks probe

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
House leaders warned the Senate that it is “losing its integrity” by continuing to investigate an unverified document...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ, CHR probe &lsquo;degrading, traumatic&rsquo; strip searches at Bilibid

DOJ, CHR probe ‘degrading, traumatic’ strip searches at Bilibid

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said his agency will not tolerate any misconduct by prison guards at the national...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

Trillanes says another oust-Marcos plot brewing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two senior officials of the Philippine National Police are plotting to oust President Marcos to make way for a takeover either...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA slashes palay output target to 20.4 million tons

DA slashes palay output target to 20.4 million tons

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture slashed its palay production target for the year to 20.4 million metric tons after taking...
Headlines
fbtw

PAGASA monitoring first possible tropical cyclone this year

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a formation of cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility that could develop into the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers

Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Pharmaceutical firm Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. is turning the tables on those who accused the company of engaging in a “prescription...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: I&rsquo;m no destabilizer, not persecuting Marcos Jr.

Bato: I’m no destabilizer, not persecuting Marcos Jr.

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Senate probe on the leak of purported documents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is not part of destabilization...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs P89 billion for seniors&rsquo; universal social pension

House panel OKs P89 billion for seniors’ universal social pension

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
A universal social pension measure has gained a foothold after a House of Representatives committee yesterday approved the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with