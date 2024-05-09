^

Headlines

Marcos urged to end red-tagging, scrap NTF-ELCAC after landmark SC ruling

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 12:17pm
Marcos urged to end red-tagging, scrap NTF-ELCAC after landmark SC ruling
In this Oct. 27, 2020 photo, members of national women's alliance Gabriela stage a protest rally at the Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City denouncing red-tagging and to junk the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights organizations called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to end the practice of red-tagging and abolish the government task force notorious for vilifying activists and critics as fighters or supporters of the country’s communist insurgency. 

Karapatan and Human Rights Watch (HRW) made the calls after the Supreme Court declared red-tagging a threat to people’s life, liberty and security, and could warrant the issuance of a protection order. 

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said that red-tagging has “long threatened the lives, security and liberty of scores of human rights activists, political dissenters and ordinary Filipinos—many of them have been victims of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, illegal or arbitrary arrests and detention, and many other forms of grave human rights violations.”

HRW urged Marcos to publicly endorse the Supreme Court ruling as well as adopt measures to stop red-tagging and discipline or prosecute government officials who engage in the dangerous practice. 

The human rights groups also called for the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). Since its establishment in 2018 during the Duterte administration, the task force has persistently red-tagged activists, indigenous leaders, and journalists. 

“The Marcos administration should abandon red-tagging, including by eliminating the abusive task force promoting the practice,” HRW senior Asia researcher Carlos Conde said. 

Palabay said the NTF-ELCAC has facilitated not only “rampant and unmitigated fabrication of lies in attempts to quell dissent, but have also driven the rampant and unmitigated attacks on individuals and organizations.”

In its 39-page decision, the Supreme Court rule stressed that being associated with communists makes a red-tagged person a target of vigilantes, paramilitary groups or even state agents. It also noted that red-tagging uses threats and intimidation to discourage “subversive activities.”

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda, stemmed from a petition filed by Siegfred Deduro, an activist and former representative of the Bayan Muna party-list. Deduro said the military had accused him of being a ranking member of the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army. 

United Nations experts such as special rapporteurs Irene Khan and Ian Fry have recognized the harmful effects of red-tagging and urged the government to dismantle the NTF-ELCAC. 

In 2020, the United Nations Human Rights Office pointed out that red-tagging has been a “persistent and powerful threat to civil society and freedom of expression.”

“The focus is diverted to discrediting the messengers rather than examining the substance of the message. This has muddied the space for debate, disagreement and for challenging state institutions and policies,” office’s report read.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

HUMAN RIGHTS

RED-TAGGING

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expel Chinese embassy execs over phone wiretap &ndash; Gibo

Expel Chinese embassy execs over phone wiretap – Gibo

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Teodoro said if proven true, those involved should be expelled from the Philippines for admittedly violating the Anti-Wiretapping...
Headlines
fbtw
SC grants protection writ for ex-Bayan Muna solon, declares &lsquo;red-tagging&rsquo; threatens life, liberty, security

SC grants protection writ for ex-Bayan Muna solon, declares ‘red-tagging’ threatens life, liberty, security

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
In a 39-page decision dated July 4, 2023,  the high court declared that associating red-tagging and guilt by association...
Headlines
fbtw
House leaders: Senate &lsquo;losing integrity&rsquo; over PDEA leaks probe

House leaders: Senate ‘losing integrity’ over PDEA leaks probe

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
House leaders warned the Senate that it is “losing its integrity” by continuing to investigate an unverified document...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ, CHR probe &lsquo;degrading, traumatic&rsquo; strip searches at Bilibid

DOJ, CHR probe ‘degrading, traumatic’ strip searches at Bilibid

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said his agency will not tolerate any misconduct by prison guards at the national...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos touts release of COVID-19 frontliners&rsquo; emergency allowance

Marcos touts release of COVID-19 frontliners’ emergency allowance

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos highlighted the distribution of the bulk of the pandemic emergency allowance to frontliners in his message...
Headlines
fbtw
DA slashes palay output target to 20.4 million tons

DA slashes palay output target to 20.4 million tons

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture slashed its palay production target for the year to 20.4 million metric tons after taking...
Headlines
fbtw

PAGASA monitoring first possible tropical cyclone this year

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a formation of cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility that could develop into the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers

Pharma firm Bell-Kenz to file charges vs accusers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Pharmaceutical firm Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. is turning the tables on those who accused the company of engaging in a “prescription...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: I&rsquo;m no destabilizer, not persecuting Marcos Jr.

Bato: I’m no destabilizer, not persecuting Marcos Jr.

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Senate probe on the leak of purported documents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is not part of destabilization...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with