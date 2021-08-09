More than 11M Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 â€” task force

MANILA, Philippines — More than 11 million Filipinos have completed their doses of vaccine against COVID-19, government data released on Monday showed.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said that 11,391,969 are already deemed fully vaccinated or received their second jabs as of August 8.

Since the start of the vaccination program on March 1, the government has administered 24,479,750 doses to individuals. There are 13,087,781 who are waiting for their second dose of vaccine.

Data also showed that the average daily administered doses in the past week reached 516,601. On its 23rd week of vaccination rollout, the government has administered 3,616,206 doses.

The national government has placed Metro Manila under a two-week enhanced community quarantine period from August 6-20 as it grapples with a fast-rising number of new COVID-19 infections daily.

The provinces of Laguna and the cities of Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro are also under ECQ until August 15, while the province of Bataan will be under lockdown until August 22.

The government said it will ramp up vaccination during the two-week lockdown period, with four million doses allotted to Metro Manila. Local governments have also opened vaccination slots in the evening.

Health authorities are also attempting to contain the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. So far, the Department of Health has detected 450 Delta variant cases in the country, with 12 deemed as active.

The Philippines has so far recorded 1.658 million COVID-19 infections in the country. Of these 4.7% are still active cases. — Kristine Joy Patag