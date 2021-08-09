Duque OK with vaccinating kids vs COVID-19 if supply is enough

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he supports proposals to include children and teenagers in the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program as long as the supply of jabs is enough.

Currently, minors are not included in the inoculation drive due to limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Supply permitting, I, for one, wouldn’t mind that we should already start vaccinating children for as long as first, we prioritize which among the children,” Duque said in an interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel Monday.

“Those with comorbidities, of course, let’s vaccinate them,” he added.

The health chief cited the report that the Philippine General Hospital is treating six pediatric patients for COVID-19. Two of the patients with serious coronavirus infections have comorbidities.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Sunday that the government is proposing to include minors aged 12 to 17 in the vaccination program. The government’s target is to open up inoculation for adolescents by the end of September or October.

While the country’s vaccine supply remains limited, only health workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, economic frontliners, and indigent Filipinos are being vaccinated at the moment.

In May, the country’s Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the COVID-19 jab developed by Pfizer-BioNTech in individuals aged 12 to 15.

The drug regulator is also reviewing the application of Chinese drugmaker Sinovac to use its vaccine in children aged three to 17.

Since March, 11.39 million Filipinos have completed COVID-19 vaccination, while 13.08 million have received partial protection.