Philippines now 'high risk' for COVID-19 amid Delta threat
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is currently at “high risk” for COVID-19 as coronavirus infections continue to rise, the Department of Health said Monday.
Less than two weeks ago, the Philippines was at “moderate” risk classification.
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country recorded a positive two-week growth rate of 47%.
The average daily attack rate (ADAR) from July 26 to August 8 was 7.20 cases per 100,000 population. An area is considered high risk if its ADAR—or the number of new cases over a two-week period, divided by the population there—is 7 and above.
The average daily cases in the Philippines jumped to 8,695 per day from August 1 to 7. In the previous week, the average was 6,498.
“Nationally, our case classification is now at high risk,” Vergeire said.
Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Northern Mindanao fall under high risk category. These areas have moderate risk TWGR and high risk ADAR.
Central Luzon, Soccsksargen, Eastern Visayas and Bicol region have positive two-week growth rates. Meanwhile, Western Visayas has high risk ADAR.
The spike in cases could be attributed to the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Of the 17 regions in the country, 13 already have reported local cases of the variant, which is now considered the “fastest and fittest” form of COVID-19.
Metro Manila
The health official also said that all 16 cities in Metro Manila and its lone municipality of Pateros have a positive two-week growth rate. The capital region recorded a two-week growth rate of 123%.
The Delta variant has been detected in all areas in Metro Manila.
It has an ADAR of 12.70 cases per 100,000 population. Metro Manila's healthcare utilization rate was 54.11% and its ICU occupancy rate was 59.04%.
Pateros, Malabon, Valenzuela, Marikina, Taguig, Quezon City, Makati, San Juan, Muntinlupa and Las Piñas are under heightened alert, Vergeire said. Areas under Alert Level 4 have moderate to critical risk classification and have healthcare utilization rates higher than 70%.
The capital region returned to lockdown Friday in an attempt to slow the spread of the Delta variant and ease pressure on hospitals.
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)
The Philippines' risk classification for COVID-19 is back to “high” following an increase in infections, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says.
From nine regions, 13 regions now have cases of the Delta variant.
The Department of Health reports 116 new Delta variant cases. The total is now at 331.
Ninety-five are local cases, 20 up for validation and one returning Filipino from overseas
Health authorities say 83 of the new Delta cases had indicated address in Metro Manila and three in Calabarzon, four from Central Visayas, two from Davao Region and one each from Zamboanga Peninsula, Cagayan Valley and Ilocos Region. — Christian Deiparine
The Quezon City government confirms a case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the city.
The 34-year-old OFW from Saudi Arabia, a resident of the city, arrived in the country on June 24 and has been on strict home quarantine since Sunday evening.
The QC government was careful to mention the man "is not considered [the] first case in QC, since [this wasn't] local transmission." — Philstar.com/Franco Luna
The Philippines reports 55 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
This brings the total count to 119. Of the new infections, 37 are local cases and 17 are returning Filipinos from overseas.
DOH says 14 of the local cases are from Calabarzon, eight from Northern Mindanao, while six had indicated address in Metro Manila, six in Central Luzon, two from Davao Region and one from Ilocos Region. — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine
Health officials report 17 more Delta variant cases detected, including 12 local cases.
Eleven Alpha variant cases and 13 Beta variant cases also sequenced.
