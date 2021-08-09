Philippines now 'high risk' for COVID-19 amid Delta threat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is currently at “high risk” for COVID-19 as coronavirus infections continue to rise, the Department of Health said Monday.

Less than two weeks ago, the Philippines was at “moderate” risk classification.

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country recorded a positive two-week growth rate of 47%.

The average daily attack rate (ADAR) from July 26 to August 8 was 7.20 cases per 100,000 population. An area is considered high risk if its ADAR—or the number of new cases over a two-week period, divided by the population there—is 7 and above.

The average daily cases in the Philippines jumped to 8,695 per day from August 1 to 7. In the previous week, the average was 6,498.

“Nationally, our case classification is now at high risk,” Vergeire said.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Northern Mindanao fall under high risk category. These areas have moderate risk TWGR and high risk ADAR.

Central Luzon, Soccsksargen, Eastern Visayas and Bicol region have positive two-week growth rates. Meanwhile, Western Visayas has high risk ADAR.

The spike in cases could be attributed to the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Of the 17 regions in the country, 13 already have reported local cases of the variant, which is now considered the “fastest and fittest” form of COVID-19.

Metro Manila

The health official also said that all 16 cities in Metro Manila and its lone municipality of Pateros have a positive two-week growth rate. The capital region recorded a two-week growth rate of 123%.

The Delta variant has been detected in all areas in Metro Manila.

It has an ADAR of 12.70 cases per 100,000 population. Metro Manila's healthcare utilization rate was 54.11% and its ICU occupancy rate was 59.04%.

Pateros, Malabon, Valenzuela, Marikina, Taguig, Quezon City, Makati, San Juan, Muntinlupa and Las Piñas are under heightened alert, Vergeire said. Areas under Alert Level 4 have moderate to critical risk classification and have healthcare utilization rates higher than 70%.

The capital region returned to lockdown Friday in an attempt to slow the spread of the Delta variant and ease pressure on hospitals.