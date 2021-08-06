




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?
Members of the Quezon City Police District continue to conduct checkpoint along the boundary of San Mateo, Rizal and Quezon City on Aug. 5, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 3:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Enhanced community quarantine is back in Metro Manila and the province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro, and along with it comes restrictions on the movement of most people, except for APORs.



But what is the meaning of APOR, anyway? Who are they and what documents should they bring with them when they leave their homes?





Read on and get answers to these questions.



What is the meaning of APOR?



APOR is an acronym that the government has been using since the first lockdown in March 2020 which means “authorized persons outside of residence.” Its meaning is self-explanatory: These are people who can leave their homes even during ECQ.



Who are APORs?



Philippine National Police spokesperson Ronaldo Olay told Philstar.com that there are two types of APORs — consumer APORs and worker APORs.



Consumer APORs are those who are leaving their households to access essential goods and services, while worker APORs are those who are leaving their homes for work in sectors and industries permitted to operate under ECQ.



Those who would be leaving their residences to get vaccinated are also considered as APORs, Olay said.



Here is a full list of APORs as of August 5:



    
	
  • People traveling to access essential goods and services, like buying groceries and medicines or availing of consular services as long as they have appointments, and for medical and humanitarian reasons, like those leaving their homes to get vaccinated as long as they are scheduled for a jab
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in public and private hospitals, health, emergency, and frontline services, including those working in hospitals, dialysis centers, chemotherapy centers, HMOs/health insurance providers, as well as disaster risk reduction management officers, public safety officers, and uniformed personnel
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers involved in the manufacturing of medicines and vitamins, medical supplies, devices, and equipment, including suppliers of input, packaging, and distribution
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in industries involved in agriculture (crops, fruits, vegetables, livestock, and poultry), forestry, fishery, and such other components of the food value chain and their workers, including farmers and fisherfolks
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers of logistics service providers (delivery and courier services; cargo handling; warehousing; trucking; freight forwarding; shipping, port and terminal operators including contractors in port terminals and ancillary services)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in essential and priority construction projects, whether public or private, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Works and Highways, including contractors, subcontractors, and consultants of the Department of Transportation for the construction of the “Build Build Build” flagship infrastructure projects
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers involved in the manufacturing of food and other essential goods, like soap and detergents, diapers, personal hygiene products, toilet paper, wet wipes and disinfectants
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and/or supply of equipment or products necessary to perform construction or maintenance work, such as cement and steel, or spare parts
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in essential retail trade and service establishments such as public markets, supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies or drug stores, hardware, office supplies, bicycle shops, laundry shops, and water-refilling stations
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in food preparation establishments such as kiosks, commissaries, restaurants, and eateries, but limited to take-out and delivery
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in public and private financial service providers involved in the distribution of government grants and amelioration subsidies
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in business process outsourcing establishments, export-oriented businesses, including mining, and quarrying activities
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Public transport providers and public utility vehicle operators, and their workers
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Media workers
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers providing emergency dental services, rehabilitation optometry, and other medical clinics for the treatment of illnesses or injuries
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in veterinary clinics
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in banks, money transfer services, including pawn shops but restricted to money transfer functions, microfinance institutions, and credit cooperatives, including their armored vehicles
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in capital markets, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine Stock Exchange, Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation, Philippine Securities Settlement Corporation, and Philippine Depository and Trust Corporation
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers of water utilities including their third-party contractors and service providers, building utility services, janitorial/sanitation services, and facilities, including waste disposal services, and property management services
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in energy sector establishments (oil, gas, and power companies) and their third-party contractors and service providers, including electric transmission and distribution, electric power plant and line maintenance, electricity market and retail suppliers, and those involved in the exploration, operations, trading, and delivery of any kind of fuel used to produce power, such as gasoline stations, refineries, liquefied petroleum gas stations, and depots
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in telecommunications companies, internet service providers, cable television providers, including those who perform indirect services such as technical, sales, and other support personnel, as well as the employees of their third-party contractors doing sales, installation, maintenance, and repair works
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in airline and aircraft maintenance, pilots and crew, including employees of aviation schools for purposes of the pilot’s recurrent training for flight proficiency and type rating using simulator facilities; and ship captains and crew, including shipyard operations and repair
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in funeral and embalming services
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Security personnel licensed by the PNP - Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers of printing establishments authorized by the Bureau of Internal Revenue and those contracted by other government agencies
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers involved in the repair and maintenance of machinery and equipment, for households and establishments permitted to operate under an ECQ
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers involved in the repair and maintenance of motorized and non-motorized vehicles, including the sale of spare parts
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in the leasing of real and personal properties
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in the recruitment and placement sector
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Teachers, professors, and other staff for purposes of conducting online/offline, and flexible classes, completion of grades, and processing of student credentials, requirements, and documents
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Lawyers only when required to provide on-site legal representation necessary to protect rights of persons, whether natural or juridical
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers of all other establishments, only if necessary for online shopping operations
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers in agencies and instrumentalities of the government required to work on-site, including government officials and employees on official travel
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Officials and employees of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited by the Department of Foreign Affairs, whenever performing diplomatic functions and subject to the guidelines issued by the DFA
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers of hotels and accommodation establishments allowed to operate during ECQ under pertinent rules of the Department of Tourism
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Pastors, priests, rabbis, imams, or other religious ministers and their assistants conducting religious services through online video recording and transmission, or presiding over necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Payroll managers and other employees required for the processing of payroll
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Duly authorized humanitarian assistance actors, especially those transporting medical supplies and laboratory specimens related to COVID-19, and other relief and humanitarian assistance
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Persons going to and from the airport, including overseas Filipino workers carrying Overseas Employment Certificates
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Repatriated OFWs or returning overseas Filipinos who have been issued a Bureau of Quarantine/Department of Health quarantine certificate en route to their final destination in the Philippines
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Workers of private shuttle services catering to establishments permitted to operate during ECQ
    • 




What documents do APORs need to bring?



For consumer APORs, they need to bring quarantine passes if these are being required by the local government unit of their residence.



For worker APORs, they need to bring their employment ID and a certificate of employment.



If worker APORs need to be ushered and fetched by a private vehicle driven by someone who is not an APOR, the driver must be able to present the worker APOR's certificate of employment which indicates the name of the designated driver, the description of the vehicle and the contact number of the APOR's employer, and the business permit of the APOR's employer.



For those who would be going out of their homes to get vaccinated, they must bring their vaccination card or a text message confirming their vaccine appointment.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Stay home during ECQ or face arrest&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Stay home during ECQ or face arrest’


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has warned all Metro Manila residents to just stay home or risk apprehension by police...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US firm Novavax applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US firm Novavax applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said that Novavax has applied for emergency use approval but the requirements are still...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Show-cause order vs Manila Mayor Isko was honest mistake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Show-cause order vs Manila Mayor Isko was honest mistake


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The DILG withdrew Friday a show-cause order it says it “inadvertently” issued against Manila Mayor Isko Moreno...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US, at East Asia meet, rejects China Sea claims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, at East Asia meet, rejects China Sea claims


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States underscored its rejection of China’s unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea in line with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 119 more cases of Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 119 more cases of Delta variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
So far, 450 cases of the Delta variant have been detected in the Philippines. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in over 3 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in over 3 months


                              

                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Friday reported 10,623 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,63...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP forms quick response teams for overcrowding at vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP forms quick response teams for overcrowding at vaccination sites


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Friday said he ordered the creation of quick response teams to be deployed to prevent overcrowding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao is undercard on PDP-Laban faction's Go-Duterte ticket
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao is undercard on PDP-Laban faction's Go-Duterte ticket


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The faction of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is still giving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delta variant reported in all Metro Manila cities, sole municipality
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delta variant reported in all Metro Manila cities, sole municipality


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
So far, 331 cases of the Delta variant has been detected in the Philippines. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with