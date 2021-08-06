




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Research, development sector to get 18% fund hike
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda revealed yesterday that the Department of Budget and Management had given assurance of the increase in the 2022 National Expenditure Program for R&D to the House leadership.
STAR/Edd Gumban, file

                     

                        

                           
Research, development sector to get 18% fund hike

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s research and development sector, under which a virology center is being developed, is assured of getting 18 percent more funding next year.



Albay Rep. Joey Salceda revealed yesterday that the Department of Budget and Management had given assurance of the increase in the 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP) for R&D to the House leadership.



“The capitalization for research institutions such as the Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) is also included in the 2022 NEP,” said Salceda, chair of the House ways and means committee and author of the VIP bill.



The proposed VIP (HB 9559) and Creation of a Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HB 9560), both authored by Salceda, were already approved by the House on third and final reading last July 28.



“While I understand our revenue constraints better than anybody in Congress, I hope that the Committee on Appropriations will at least approve an increase in our current R&D spending and commit the country to greater R&D funding in the future,” the economist-lawmaker said.



Salceda, who had cited the country as among the lowest spenders in R&D in the world, has requested that at least P50 billion be committed to R&D across agencies for 2022.



“The wealth of nations is now knowledge-driven. The solutions to our most life-threatening problems are knowledge driven. We must invest in R&D not only so that we may grow, but so that we may survive,” he stressed.



Earlier, he called on President Duterte’s economic managers to at least “commit the country to greater R&D funding in the future” – the nearest of which is the 2022 budget to be taken up probably this August.



Salceda aims to meet a target one percent of gross domestic product in R&D funding by 2025, arguing that Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore and South Korea, which are among world’s wealthiest countries, also spend the biggest in R&D.



“The economics is simple: while people and resources set a country’s initial potential, investing in science moves its production possibilities frontier ever-forward,” he said.



“As more global wealth is generated by knowledge, not resources or sheer labor, R&D is no longer just beneficial. In a hypercompetitive global economy, it is a matter of survival,” he added.



The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) hailed the approval of the proposed Science for Change Program (S4CP) Bill by the House committee on appropriations.



“With approved and implemented S4CP Bill, there will be continuing support from government, industry and academe to STI (Science and Technology and Innovation) for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development,” said Science Secretary Fortunato de la Peña. – Edu Punay, Rainier Allan Ronda, Cecille Suerte Felipe


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines reports 116 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines reports 116 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health said 95 of the additional infections are local cases, one is a Filipino returning from overseas,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 8,127 new COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 8,127 new COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,127 more coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total count to 1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Inquirer top editor: Compromise on pork barrel stories says paper won't back staff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Inquirer top editor: Compromise on pork barrel stories says paper won't back staff


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"How can these editors and journalists and reporters be expected to do a good job in covering news and issues that matter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-'APOR' driving an essential worker? You need these documents                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-'APOR' driving an essential worker? You need these documents


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following backlash, the chief of the Philippine National Police has walked back on his pronouncement that fetching and driving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Stay home during ECQ or face arrest&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Stay home during ECQ or face arrest’


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has warned all Metro Manila residents to just stay home or risk apprehension by police...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 116 more Delta variant cases detected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
116 more Delta variant cases detected


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday reported the detection of 116 Delta variant cases, bringing the total number of the highly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawmakers justify OCTA probe, vow no censure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawmakers justify OCTA probe, vow no censure


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
House lawmakers have defended their move to investigate OCTA Research Philippines amid backlash from critics.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR extends filing deadline in lockdown areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR extends filing deadline in lockdown areas


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has extended for 15 calendar days the filing of returns and payment of taxes in areas placed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government ready to seek supplemental budget for ayuda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government ready to seek supplemental budget for ayuda


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government has enough funds to provide aid to people in areas under lockdown but is open to seeking a supplemental budget...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with