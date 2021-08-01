Manila residents wait in line to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the San Andres Sports Complex on July 29, 2021
Philippines starts August with 8,735 more COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - August 1, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 8,735 new coronavirus cases on the first day of August, with deaths reaching 28,016.
This marks the third straight day of officials tallying more than 8,000 additional infections, with the overall count now at 1,597,689. The Department of Health said two laboratories failed to submit testing results.
- Active cases: 63,646 or 4.0% of the total
- Recoveries: 5,930, bringing the number to 1,506,027
- Deaths: 127, or now 28,016 in total
Tighter restrictions ahead
- OCTA Research said the rapid growth rate in Metro Manila last week suggested the possibility of community transmission of the Delta variant in the capital region.
- Cops were told to ensure free movement of cargo vans or trucks carrying essential goods ahead of stricter border controls in Metro Manila by August 6, or when it reverts to enhanced community quarantine.
- Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado takes a two-week medical leave after a bout with COVID-19, where he was said to have been hospitalized and quarantined for a month.
- The Philippine National Police said its medical reserve force is on standby to assist in COVID-19 vaccinations, as government ramps up its inoculation drive amid the threat of the Delta variant.
