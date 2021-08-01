Philippines starts August with 8,735 more COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 8,735 new coronavirus cases on the first day of August, with deaths reaching 28,016.

This marks the third straight day of officials tallying more than 8,000 additional infections, with the overall count now at 1,597,689. The Department of Health said two laboratories failed to submit testing results.

Active cases : 63,646 or 4.0% of the total

Recoveries : 5,930, bringing the number to 1,506,027

Deaths: 127, or now 28,016 in total

Tighter restrictions ahead