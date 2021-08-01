




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19
This undated photo shows Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, who is on a two-week medical leave beginning August 2.
The STAR/file

                     

                        

                           
Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2021 - 10:03am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado will take a two-week medical leave starting Monday, August 2, his agency announced. 



The Department of Budget and Management in a statement last night cited Avisado's recent bout with COVID-19 for his move until August 13.



It was not immediately clear when the 68-year-old contracted the disease. But DBM said he was hospitalized for eight days and was in quarantine for over a month.



Avisado was also told by his physician to undergo a series of tests, "as it has been 14 years since he's been undergoing a quadruple open heart bypass," the agency added.



The budget chief is among the several Cabinet secretaries of the Duterte administration to have caught the COVID-19.



In the past, there were secretaries Leonor Briones (Education), Mark Villar (Public Works and Highways), Eduardo Año (Interior), Ramon Lopez (Trade), and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. 



DBM said Undersecretary Tina Rose Marie Canda would function as officer in charge during the next two weeks. 



Avisado's medical leave came as government scrambles to look for additional funds for the millions affected by stricter quarantine classifications this month.



Metro Manila, home to 13.4 million people, will revert to enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.



Palace last week said it was uncertain if government could sustain financial aid for a wider lockdown such as that in the capital region. 



The tightening of curbs, seen to bring economic losses and unemployment anew, was ordered as health authorities reported more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19. 



By last week, the count of infections from the highly transmissible variant stood at 216, but officials have yet to confirm if there is now community transmission. 



Still, DBM sought to assure that it remains committed to "promoting the efficient and effective management of the national budget to support its budget priorities, especially in the midst of the pandemic."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
                                                      WENDEL AVISADO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Border checkpoints activated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Border checkpoints activated


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said quarantine control points along the boundaries of the National Capital Region Plus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Faithful urged: Storm the heavens with prayers vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Faithful urged: Storm the heavens with prayers vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula urged yesterday the Catholic faithful to storm the heavens with prayers to stop...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Movie and Television Review Classifications Board chairman Manuel “Manoling” Morato has passed away. He...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 250,000 daily vaccinations eyed in Metro Manila during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
250,000 daily vaccinations eyed in Metro Manila during ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Capital Region is aiming to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 by inoculating 250,000 individuals a day during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After tax hike halt, private schools press for passage of law to address woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After tax hike halt, private schools press for passage of law to address woes


                              

                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"It is critical that the bills be passed as soon as possible, before the new school year starts in September," COCOPEA said....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 “The PNP’s Medical Reserve Force will be on standby in case they will be tapped in the vaccination process...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Up to 30,000 active cases in NCR projected by September 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Up to 30,000 active cases in NCR projected by September 30


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite setting a stricter community lockdown in the coming weeks, the National Capital Region may still see some 18,000 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weakened monsoon to still bring rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weakened monsoon to still bring rains


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the southwest monsoon has weakened, it will still bring rains over northern Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with