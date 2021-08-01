




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
NCR spike in COVID-19 cases suggest Delta variant community transmission â€” OCTA
Marikina residents are seen in face masks inside the city's public market in this July 28, 2021 photo
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
NCR spike in COVID-19 cases suggest Delta variant community transmission — OCTA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2021 - 3:29pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A pandemic monitor on Sunday flagged a "serious surge" in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila that it added suggests there is now community transmission of the Delta variant in the capital region. 



OCTA Research in its August 1 report noted the 1,740 new infections here yesterday was the highest since May. That was when it was still under modified enhanced community quarantine. 





Metro Manila saw a 40% increase in its seven-day average, or to 1,279. Its reproduction rate — or the number of persons a positive individual can infect — has climbed to 1.52 from 1.29 the previous week. 



"The rapid growth rate suggests the possibility of community transmission of the Delta variant in the NCR," the independent panel of experts said.



Health officials have reported 216 infections from the highly transmissible Delta variant to date, along with eight deaths. Still, they maintained there is no community transmission yet. 



As it stands, the Philippines in the last two days saw more than 8,000 new cases as government ordered stricter curbs due to the threat of the Delta variant. 



OCTA in March this year also reported a "serious surge" in Metro Manila. By the end of that month, the region was returned to ECQ and cases skyrocketed to record-highs, leaving hospitals overwhelmed. 



Experts said 13 cities are now considered high risk areas. They are: Pateros, Makati, San Juan, Malabon, Navotas, Las Piñas, Pasig, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, as well as Parañaque, Quezon City, Marikina and Caloocan. 






They added there were 530 more hospital beds taken compared to the previous week, or the occupancy rate up to 45% from 38%.



ICU occupancy in the capital region was also up to 52% from 45%. OCTA fellows said should there be no changes in restrictions, hospital beds would hit 70% occupancy in less than five weeks, and ICU beds in less than three.



Metro Manila reverts to ECQ on August 6 until August 20, the second time it is placed under the said status this year. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 26, 2021 - 3:05pm                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 3:05pm                              


                              
The Quezon City government confirms a case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the city.



The 34-year-old OFW from Saudi Arabia, a resident of the city, arrived in the country on June 24 and has been on strict home quarantine since Sunday evening.



The QC government was careful to mention the man "is not considered [the] first case in QC, since [this wasn't] local transmission." — Philstar.com/Franco Luna

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 25, 2021 - 5:11pm                              


                              
The Philippines reports 55 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.



This brings the total count to 119. Of the new infections, 37 are local cases and 17 are returning Filipinos from overseas.



DOH says 14 of the local cases are from Calabarzon, eight from Northern Mindanao, while six had indicated address in Metro Manila, six in Central Luzon, two from Davao Region and one from Ilocos Region.  — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 24, 2021 - 12:46pm                              


                              
Health officials report 17 more Delta variant cases detected, including 12 local cases.



Eleven Alpha variant cases and 13 Beta variant cases also sequenced.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 8:21pm                              


                              
The Department of Health detects two new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines.



They are OFWs with travel history from Saudi Arabia who returned to the Philippines on May 29, and have since recovered.



Health authorities also report 132 more cases of the Alpha variant, 119 of the Beta, and 3 of the Theta. — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 10:40am                              


                              
Australia's largest city Sydney is on a two-week lockdown to contain a sudden coronavirus surge and Russia's Saint Petersburg announced a record death toll, as several European nations lift restrictions despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.



Britain's health minister meanwhile resigns after revelations that he had broken the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Border checkpoints activated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Border checkpoints activated


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said quarantine control points along the boundaries of the National Capital Region Plus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Budget and Management cited Avisado's recent bout with COVID-19 for his move until August 13.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Movie and Television Review Classifications Board chairman Manuel “Manoling” Morato has passed away. He...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After tax hike halt, private schools press for passage of law to address woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After tax hike halt, private schools press for passage of law to address woes


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It is critical that the bills be passed as soon as possible, before the new school year starts in September," COCOPEA said....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
 “The PNP’s Medical Reserve Force will be on standby in case they will be tapped in the vaccination process...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Up to 30,000 active cases in NCR projected by September 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Up to 30,000 active cases in NCR projected by September 30


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite setting a stricter community lockdown in the coming weeks, the National Capital Region may still see some 18,000 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 250,000 daily vaccinations eyed in Metro Manila during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
250,000 daily vaccinations eyed in Metro Manila during ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Capital Region is aiming to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 by inoculating 250,000 individuals a day during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weakened monsoon to still bring rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weakened monsoon to still bring rains


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the southwest monsoon has weakened, it will still bring rains over northern Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with