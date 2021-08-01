NCR spike in COVID-19 cases suggest Delta variant community transmission â€” OCTA

NCR spike in COVID-19 cases suggest Delta variant community transmission — OCTA
MANILA, Philippines — A pandemic monitor on Sunday flagged a "serious surge" in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila that it added suggests there is now community transmission of the Delta variant in the capital region.
OCTA Research in its August 1 report noted the 1,740 new infections here yesterday was the highest since May. That was when it was still under modified enhanced community quarantine.
Metro Manila saw a 40% increase in its seven-day average, or to 1,279. Its reproduction rate — or the number of persons a positive individual can infect — has climbed to 1.52 from 1.29 the previous week.
"The rapid growth rate suggests the possibility of community transmission of the Delta variant in the NCR," the independent panel of experts said.
Health officials have reported 216 infections from the highly transmissible Delta variant to date, along with eight deaths. Still, they maintained there is no community transmission yet.
As it stands, the Philippines in the last two days saw more than 8,000 new cases as government ordered stricter curbs due to the threat of the Delta variant.
OCTA in March this year also reported a "serious surge" in Metro Manila. By the end of that month, the region was returned to ECQ and cases skyrocketed to record-highs, leaving hospitals overwhelmed.
Experts said 13 cities are now considered high risk areas. They are: Pateros, Makati, San Juan, Malabon, Navotas, Las Piñas, Pasig, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, as well as Parañaque, Quezon City, Marikina and Caloocan.
They added there were 530 more hospital beds taken compared to the previous week, or the occupancy rate up to 45% from 38%.
ICU occupancy in the capital region was also up to 52% from 45%. OCTA fellows said should there be no changes in restrictions, hospital beds would hit 70% occupancy in less than five weeks, and ICU beds in less than three.
Metro Manila reverts to ECQ on August 6 until August 20, the second time it is placed under the said status this year.
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)
The Quezon City government confirms a case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the city.
The 34-year-old OFW from Saudi Arabia, a resident of the city, arrived in the country on June 24 and has been on strict home quarantine since Sunday evening.
The QC government was careful to mention the man "is not considered [the] first case in QC, since [this wasn't] local transmission." — Philstar.com/Franco Luna
The Philippines reports 55 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
This brings the total count to 119. Of the new infections, 37 are local cases and 17 are returning Filipinos from overseas.
DOH says 14 of the local cases are from Calabarzon, eight from Northern Mindanao, while six had indicated address in Metro Manila, six in Central Luzon, two from Davao Region and one from Ilocos Region. — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine
Health officials report 17 more Delta variant cases detected, including 12 local cases.
Eleven Alpha variant cases and 13 Beta variant cases also sequenced.
The Department of Health detects two new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines.
They are OFWs with travel history from Saudi Arabia who returned to the Philippines on May 29, and have since recovered.
Health authorities also report 132 more cases of the Alpha variant, 119 of the Beta, and 3 of the Theta. — Philstar.com/Christian Deiparine
Australia's largest city Sydney is on a two-week lockdown to contain a sudden coronavirus surge and Russia's Saint Petersburg announced a record death toll, as several European nations lift restrictions despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
Britain's health minister meanwhile resigns after revelations that he had broken the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide. — AFP
