1.5M more Sinovac doses added to Phl COVID-19 vaccine inventory
MANILA, Philippines — Another one million doses of the COVID-19 developed by Sinovac Biotech were delivered to the Philippines on Friday.
The plane carrying the latest batch of government-procured jabs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7:30 a.m.
A total of 19.5 million CoronaVac shots have been shipped to the country so far, including the one million doses donated by Beijing.
The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the bulk of the vaccine shipment will be administered in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas, while the rest will be distributed to cities tagged as high-risk areas.
Vaccination updates
- Since March, 7.27 million—or 6.66 of the country’s 109 million population—have completed vaccination against COVID-19.
- Over 11.43 million people, meanwhile, have received at least one dose.
- Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that three million doses of the vaccine made by Moderna from the US government and the COVAX facility may arrive end-July or in the first week of August.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
