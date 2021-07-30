1.5M more Sinovac doses added to Phl COVID-19 vaccine inventory

MANILA, Philippines — Another one million doses of the COVID-19 developed by Sinovac Biotech were delivered to the Philippines on Friday.

The plane carrying the latest batch of government-procured jabs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7:30 a.m.

A total of 19.5 million CoronaVac shots have been shipped to the country so far, including the one million doses donated by Beijing.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the bulk of the vaccine shipment will be administered in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas, while the rest will be distributed to cities tagged as high-risk areas.

Vaccination updates

Since March, 7.27 million—or 6.66 of the country’s 109 million population—have completed vaccination against COVID-19.



Over 11.43 million people, meanwhile, have received at least one dose.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that three million doses of the vaccine made by Moderna from the US government and the COVAX facility may arrive end-July or in the first week of August.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico