1.5M more Sinovac doses added to Phl COVID-19 vaccine inventory
The plane carrying the additional one million Sinovac COVID-19 jabs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7:30 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines — Another one million doses of the COVID-19 developed by Sinovac Biotech were delivered to the Philippines on Friday.



The plane carrying the latest batch of government-procured jabs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7:30 a.m.





A total of 19.5 million CoronaVac shots have been shipped to the country so far, including the one million doses donated by Beijing.



The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the bulk of the vaccine shipment will be administered in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas, while the rest will be distributed to cities tagged as high-risk areas.






  • Since March, 7.27 million—or 6.66 of the country’s 109 million population—have completed vaccination against COVID-19.
    
	 
  • Over 11.43 million people, meanwhile, have received at least one dose.
    
	 
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that three million doses of the vaccine made by Moderna from the US government and the COVAX facility may arrive end-July or in the first week of August.
