China pledges to donate more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — China pledged Thursday that it will donate more COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, which will boost Manila’s jab supply amid the threat of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant.
“As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines,” Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said during the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge that connects the cities of Makati and Mandaluyong.
The Chinese envoy did not specify how many doses would be donated and what vaccine brand they will be giving to the Philippines.
The China-made Sinovac shot currently makes up the bulk of the Philippines’ vaccine supply, accounting for 18.5 million of the 32,861,300 doses Manila has so far received. Of these doses, one million were donated by the Chinese government.
Japan and the United States have also donated vaccines to the Philippines, with Tokyo giving Manila 1,124,100 AstraZeneca doses and Washington providing 3,240,850 Johnson & Johnson doses through the global vaccine sharing platform COVAX facility.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has also pledged to donate 415,000 AstraZeneca doses to the Philippines.
Data presented by Malacañang on Thursday show that 7.27 million, or just 6.66% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, far behind the government’s goal of inoculating at least 50 to 60 million people by year-end, a target that has been revised downward from its initial aim of vaccinating 70 million to achieve herd immunity.
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
- The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel.
- The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination.
- In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine.
- No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.
This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.
"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.
Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.
"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.
