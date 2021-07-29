




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
China pledges to donate more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines
Workers unload boxes containing 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccines from a Chinese Y-20 military aircraft at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City yesterday afternoon. Inset shows President Duterte holding a vial of the vaccine after he welcomed the donation by the Chinese government, represented by Ambassador Huang Xilian (right). 
Jesse Bustos

                     

                        

                           
China pledges to donate more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 5:57pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — China pledged Thursday that it will donate more COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, which will boost Manila’s jab supply amid the threat of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant.



“As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines,” Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said during the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge that connects the cities of Makati and Mandaluyong.





The Chinese envoy did not specify how many doses would be donated and what vaccine brand they will be giving to the Philippines.



The China-made Sinovac shot currently makes up the bulk of the Philippines’ vaccine supply, accounting for 18.5 million of the 32,861,300 doses Manila has so far received. Of these doses, one million were donated by the Chinese government.






Japan and the United States have also donated vaccines to the Philippines, with Tokyo giving Manila 1,124,100 AstraZeneca doses and Washington providing 3,240,850 Johnson & Johnson doses through the global vaccine sharing platform COVAX facility.



Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has also pledged to donate 415,000 AstraZeneca doses to the Philippines.



Data presented by Malacañang on Thursday show that 7.27 million, or just 6.66% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, far behind the government’s goal of inoculating at least 50 to 60 million people by year-end, a target that has been revised downward from its initial aim of vaccinating 70 million to achieve herd immunity.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      HUANG XILIAN
                                                      PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 29, 2021 - 6:06pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 29, 2021 - 6:06pm                              


                              
China will donate more COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says at the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Mandaluyong and Makati.



"As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines," Huang says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                              


                              
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 11,708,029
    • 
	
  • 1st dose: 8,839,124
    • 
	
  • 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:



    
	
  • Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
    • 
	
  • The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel. 
    • 
	
  • The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination. 
    • 
	
  • In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine. 
    • 
	
  • No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.



This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.



"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The China team was a little angry with [my coach] because he didn't share where my strength was," she said in Filipino....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson, partyless since 2004, takes oath as Partido Reporma chairman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson, partyless since 2004, takes oath as Partido Reporma chairman


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who is eyeing a run for the presidency in the 2022 elections, has formally taken the helm of the revived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Lino De La Cruz |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com note: Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting COVID-19. Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president's pronouncement came as authorities confirmed there was now local transmission of the variant in the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president's pronouncement came as authorities confirmed there was now local transmission of the variant in the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Face shield talks should include other experts, civil engineer says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Face shield talks should include other experts, civil engineer says


                              

                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The policy on using face shields has faced calls to scrap, but authorities have insisted it gives additional protection against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data," the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5,735 new coronavirus infections push Philippines caseload to 1.57M
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5,735 new coronavirus infections push Philippines caseload to 1.57M


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Thursday reported 5,735 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,572,28...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 6.66% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
6.66% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities also managed to surpass their daily vaccination target of 500,000 — administering a record high 659,029...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gordon in hospital after contracting coronavirus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gordon in hospital after contracting coronavirus


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon was admitted to Makati Medical Center Wednesday night “for observation and further testing”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with