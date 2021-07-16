




































































 




   

   









Sulu plane crash death toll now at 53
Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief Capt. Jonathan Zata yesterday said this brings the total number of identified cadavers to 28.
Sulu plane crash death toll now at 53

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2021 - 4:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There are now 53 people who have died from the C-130 plane crash in Patikul, Sulu last week after the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced Friday the death of a critically-wounded soldier.



The AFP said Private Jesfel Mequiabas died Friday at 2:30 a.m. The AFP said it has reached out to his loved ones and that his remains are being prepared to be transported to his hometown of Misamis Oriental.





The remains of 29 people have already been identified, while other cadavers are still being identified, the AFP said.



The black box containing a captive voice recorder and flight data recorder that will help determine what happened during the fatal crash has been sent to the United States for analysis, which the Philippine Air Force said would take about a month.



The plane, with tail number 5125, was acquired from the United States and delivered to the Philippines in January. — with a report from Romina Cabrera/The STAR


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

