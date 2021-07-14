CHR welcomes decision to allow children 5 and above outdoors

MANILA, Philippines — The recent decision by the government's pandemic task force allowing children to go outdoors will help maintain their well-being and mental health amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday.

Under new rules announced by Malacañang last Friday, children as young as five years old may now go outdoors in areas under General Community Quarantine and Modified GQC as long as there are no heightened restrictions in place.

Parks, playgrounds, beaches, al-fresco dining establishments, are now accessible to children wearing face masks and accompanied by adults.

"Allowing young people to safely go outdoors will enable social interaction instead of just being glued on their digital devices," CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia in a said.

"Outdoor activities will also revive their physical and mental vitality by being more engaged in the cultural and social life."

De Guia stressed in her statement reports of children suffering mental and behavioral problems as a result of quarantine restrictions, economic hardship for many families, and service interruptions.

"More importantly, the outdoor ambiance, opportunity to access diverse recreational and leisure activities, and quality social engagement, can help maintain their well-being and mental health," she said.

Outdoor activities, she added, can help balance out the confined routine of remote learning many children are undertaking in lieu of face-to-face classes.

"Children have the right to leisure, play, and recreational activities," De Guia said. "This is crucial to their development and well-being while also enabling their participation in the community's cultural, social, and artistic life."

Protection of children stressed

"It is expected that allowing children to go out will help revive businesses and tourist attractions particularly those that cater to family and children," De Guia said.

"We equally expect that all health protocols and mechanisms are being observed to ensure the utmost safety and protection of children."

She stressed primarily the need to strictly implement limited capacity in establishments.

"Children remain at risk of being infected and can become carriers," De Guia warned. "It is important for parents and all adults concerned to remain vigilant and act responsibly towards protecting children's health while allowing them to enjoy their rights."

— Bella Perez-Rubio